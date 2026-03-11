Practo adds former health secy CK Mishra to board as independent director

Digital healthcare platform Practo has appointed C.K. Mishra, former secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to its board of directors as an independent director.

The appointment comes as Practo expands its international footprint, scaling its consumer and enterprise presence in the United States and the UAE while strengthening its leadership across technology and product.

Mishra joins a board that recently added T.V.G. Krishnamurthy, a veteran adviser with decades of global enterprise experience, and Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, a healthcare administrator. The expanded board reflects Practo’s focus on strengthening governance and institutional capacity as it builds technology-led healthcare infrastructure globally.

Shashank ND, founder and chief executive officer of Practo, said Mishra’s experience in building and governing large-scale systems would be valuable as the company strengthens its platform. “As an independent platform working across stakeholders, our responsibility is to ensure that verified information and measurable outcomes help patients make decisions without bias,” he said. A former Indian Administrative Service officer with 37 years of public service, Mishra retired in 2020 after holding senior roles across health, environment, education, industry and power. As secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, he oversaw major national health programmes and large public health systems, bringing experience in building and governing large-scale infrastructure to Practo as it expands its healthcare platform.