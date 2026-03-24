Pranos Fusion raises $6.8 million led by Pi Ventures, Ankur Capital

As a result, the company plans to use the fresh funds to advance development across its fusion technology stack. “The key activities include the commissioning of a tokamak, with first plasma targeted for 2026, continued development of magnet systems and software-driven design and control capabilities,” the company said in a statement, adding that the funding will also be directed towards team expansion and build-out of testing facilities.

“We stand on the shoulders of brilliant fusion physics. Now, the world needs the commercial infrastructure to bring it to the grid. The technology to design, construct and operate fusion power plants at scale. At Pranos, we are building exactly that, and we are beginning our contribution today, from India,” said Shaurya Kaushal, co-founder and chief executive officer of the firm. He added that the company is currently in close discussions with potential partners, and work is underway.