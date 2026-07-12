Premji Invest's quiet global push with 11 hot AI bets worth $43 billion

The investment firm has also made large bets on other US-based AI companies. In its latest deal in February this year, it invested in Runway, a GenAI video startup, which raised $315 million in a Series E round. A Series E round is a late-stage growth funding round raised by mature companies. The round, which included investors such as Nvidia and General Atlantic, increased Runway’s valuation to $5.3 billion from $3 billion in its previous fundraise in 2025.
In June 2025, Premji Invest participated in a $600 million Series F funding round in Sunnyvale, California-based Applied Intuition, a developer of vehicle software, simulation, validation, and autonomous driving AI systems. The round, which included investors such as Kleiner Perkins, BlackRock, and Fidelity Investments, pushed the company’s post-money valuation to $15 billion, compared with $6 billion when it last raised money in 2024.