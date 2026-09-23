Prime Focus-backed Brahma AI raises $150 million at $2 billion valuation

Brahma AI is an AI-native enterprise technology company focused on audiovisual content across media and entertainment, sports, healthcare and advertising. Its technology spans enterprise content intelligence, visual AI and digital humans. It works with global enterprises including Warner Bros., the NBA and Mayo Clinic, alongside strategic relationships with Google, Hakuhodo and DNEG.

Following the fundraise, Prime Focus said it will continue to be the largest economic shareholder of Brahma AI, holding approximately 66 per cent of its economic ownership through subsidiary DNEG, post dilution from the fundraise, ESOP pool and founder equity.

Brahma AI will continue to operate as an independent company under Founder and CEO Prabhu Narasimhan, with its own governance framework, board and management structure.

Narasimhan said, “We are shortly launching interactive digital humans, we are building Brahma to be model agnostic and we are taking our technology into entirely new use cases across sports, healthcare and advertising. We now have the firepower to invest aggressively in all of this, build out our presence in the Bay Area and significantly expand our global go-to-market organisation.”