Rapido raises $240 million to challenge Uber and Ola beyond India's metros

Mobility platform Rapido has raised $240 million in fresh capital, led by Prosus, with participation from WestBridge Capital, Accel and other investors, as part of a $730 million primary and secondary financing transaction. This transaction values the company at $3 billion on a post-money basis. The funding gives additional firepower to Rapido to compete with Uber and Ola and expand beyond India’s largest cities into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities amid rising demand for affordable transport and flexible work opportunities.

As India’s growth shifts beyond metros, two structural gaps are becoming more pronounced: access to reliable, affordable mobility and access to flexible, dignified earning opportunities. Rapido is building at the convergence of both and defining a new category where mobility functions as a large-scale economic engine. This investment comes at a time when demand across Tier-2 and smaller markets is accelerating even as Rapido continues to deepen its mobility offering in Tier-1 cities. It enables the company to expand its presence in these high-growth regions by unlocking new demand corridors while significantly expanding livelihood access.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors PV stock up 8% post Q4 results; should you buy, hold or sell? The capital will be deployed to expand demand by creating new markets and deepening existing ones, grow the captain network and expand earning opportunities at scale, and invest in the technology and people that power both. This includes deepening Rapido's footprint across high-growth markets, strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity, and improving platform efficiency to deliver a more reliable and seamless experience, alongside focused investments in talent to support long-term scale. "At Rapido, we've always believed that the true measure of mobility is not only the rides completed but also livelihoods created. This investment is about accelerating our ability to unlock both these structurally,” said Aravind Sanka, co-founder, Rapido. “We are going deeper into markets where demand exists, but supply remains fragmented, building the density that gives captains reliable, predictable earnings. We will sharpen our focus on strengthening supply, building technologies and expanding our multi-modal footprint, with far greater speed and intent."

Ashutosh Sharma, head of India ecosystem at Prosus, said mobility is emerging as a foundational layer of India’s digital economy, with the potential to unlock significant economic participation. “Our investment reflects a strong conviction in Rapido’s ability to scale sustainably while addressing real, large-scale challenges around access and livelihoods,” said Sharma. “Rapido has established a strong position by building a supply-led mobility platform with a clear focus on affordability and execution. We look forward to an enduring partnership as the company builds a category-defining platform.” ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 23,750; SMIDs mixed; Nifty Oil & Gas down over 1% Sumir Chadha, co-founder and managing partner at WestBridge Capital, said the company has evolved into a category-defining platform addressing critical gaps in urban mobility, with strong growth across cities and expanding user adoption. “Their focus on affordability, efficiency and driver empowerment continues to resonate strongly with consumers. We are pleased to continue backing the team as they scale their platform and unlock the next phase of growth,” said Chadha.

Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner at Accel, said Rapido is building far beyond point-to-point mobility — it is creating a high-frequency, hyperlocal network with powerful network effects, one that grows stronger with every rider and captain added to the platform. “The team has demonstrated a remarkable ability to organise both demand and supply across highly fragmented markets, underpinned by a scalable, technology-driven marketplace,” said Chaturvedi. “At Accel, we believe that companies that win in large consumer markets in India consistently build density at scale — and do so on a highly defensible cost structure. Rapido fits squarely within this thesis. We are thrilled to partner with Aravind and the team as they build a foundational mobility and services layer for India’s next phase of growth.”