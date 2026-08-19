“Prosus is one of the world's most respected investors, with an exceptional track record of backing category-defining technology companies over the long term. My association with Naspers and the Prosus Group dates back more than a decade, making this partnership particularly meaningful,” said Sachin Bansal, founder and executive chairman, Navi Group.
Navi is the fourth-largest app in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem by volume. It processed 947 million UPI transactions worth ₹48,318 crore in July.
Earlier, Prosus was an investor in Flipkart, which Bansal co-founded with Binny Bansal.
“We are excited about our partnership with Navi, a business that is demonstrating all the qualities we look for while investing - a large base of loyal users, a platform play with multiple lines of businesses, a technology-first approach to problem solving and a relentless focus on delivering superior consumer experience. We believe the team has executed extremely well in the last 12 months despite a tough macro environment which makes the company well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in the sector in times to come,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head of Prosus India Investments and M&A.
Navi Finserv, the group’s lending arm, has assets under management (AUM) worth over ₹13,000 crore. Around 90 per cent of its credit portfolio comprises personal loans. Through the lending arm, it claims to have served 3.8 million customers.