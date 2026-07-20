Scapia launches ₹20 cr ESOP buyback 2 months after $63 mn fundraise

Travel fintech startup Scapia has rolled out its first employee stock option plan (ESOP) buyback programme worth ₹20 crore (about $2 million), just two months after the firm raised $63 million in a Series C funding round.

The buyback programme allows eligible employees to liquidate up to 10 per cent of their vested stock options, offering them near-term liquidity.

An ESOP buyback is when a company or its investors purchase vested employee shares, typically after options are exercised, for cash. It provides employees with liquidity without requiring an initial public offering (IPO) or an acquisition, at a price linked to the company's latest valuation.

"When we started Scapia, we set out to create something new — a category that didn't really exist for a generation of travellers who think and spend differently. Building something new takes passion and conviction, and we've been fortunate to have an incredible team. This buyback is one way of recognising their contribution, and I hope it's the first of many such moments," said Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive officer, Scapia. Scapia raised its latest funding round in May. Before that, the Bengaluru-based firm raised $40 million in a Series B round in April 2025. Over the past year, the company added BOBCARD as its co-branded credit card partner after first issuing cards in partnership with Federal Bank.