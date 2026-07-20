Home / Companies / Start Ups / Scapia launches ₹20 cr ESOP buyback 2 months after $63 mn fundraise

Scapia launches ₹20 cr ESOP buyback 2 months after $63 mn fundraise

The travel fintech startup will allow eligible employees to monetise up to 10 per cent of their vested stock options after raising $63 million in a Series C funding round

Scapia
Scapia raised its latest funding round in May. Before that, the Bengaluru-based firm raised $40 million in a Series B round in April 2025
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 6:24 PM IST
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Travel fintech startup Scapia has rolled out its first employee stock option plan (ESOP) buyback programme worth ₹20 crore (about $2 million), just two months after the firm raised $63 million in a Series C funding round.
 
The buyback programme allows eligible employees to liquidate up to 10 per cent of their vested stock options, offering them near-term liquidity.
 
An ESOP buyback is when a company or its investors purchase vested employee shares, typically after options are exercised, for cash. It provides employees with liquidity without requiring an initial public offering (IPO) or an acquisition, at a price linked to the company's latest valuation.
 
"When we started Scapia, we set out to create something new — a category that didn't really exist for a generation of travellers who think and spend differently. Building something new takes passion and conviction, and we've been fortunate to have an incredible team. This buyback is one way of recognising their contribution, and I hope it's the first of many such moments," said Anil Goteti, founder and chief executive officer, Scapia.
 
Scapia raised its latest funding round in May. Before that, the Bengaluru-based firm raised $40 million in a Series B round in April 2025.
 
Over the past year, the company added BOBCARD as its co-branded credit card partner after first issuing cards in partnership with Federal Bank.
 
Earlier this year, fintech firm Cashfree Payments also announced an ESOP buyback programme for existing and former employees as the firm completed a decade of operations. The firm had said the programme would cover more than 400 employees, including 175 former employees.
 
In December 2024, Razorpay granted ESOPs worth ₹1 lakh to all its employees.
 
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Topics :employeesFintechTravel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 6:24 PM IST

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