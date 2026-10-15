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Shamrock AI raises $5 million in seed round led by Endiya Partners

Shamrock AI has raised $5 million in seed funding led by Endiya Partners to develop its enterprise AI assurance platform, strengthen its team and expand its customer base

Anuraag Nallapati, co-founder, and head of product and strategy at Shamrock AI
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Anuraag Nallapati, co-founder, and head of product and strategy at Shamrock AI
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company Shamrock AI, which is building an agentic assurance platform for large enterprises, has raised $5 million (nearly ₹47.34 crore) in a seed funding round, led by Endiya Partners, with participation from Capria Ventures.
 
Speaking with Business Standard, Anuraag Nallapati, cofounder and head of product and strategy at Shamrock AI, said the biggest challenge the company is trying to solve with enterprise AI adoption is trust.
 
“For agents to be deployed in production and automate critical processes, the people who are experts in those processes need to trust that the agents will perform as expected, especially when they are supporting billions of dollars in revenue,” Nallapati said.
 
The company plans to use its first institutional funding to accelerate product development, strengthen the team and scale up go-to-market efforts.
 
“We primarily want to focus the funds on hiring and maturing the product, followed by sales and marketing. We want to get to about 15 customers by the end of next year, with all of them being at the Fortune 500 scale. Our annual contract values typically start at around $200,000 and can go up to more than $2 million.”
 
Headquartered in Shillong, Meghalaya, with offices in Hyderabad and San Francisco, the company currently serves multiple Fortune 500 customers, including a Fortune 100 AI hardware manufacturer and a Fortune 100 healthcare company.
 
As for its new set of clients, Shamrock AI is focusing on industries like high-tech manufacturing, retail, healthcare, pharma, oil and gas, banking and financial sector, and fashion and apparel.
 
“Our approach is to start with some of the largest companies in these sectors and work our way through the market,” Nallapati said.
 
According to Nallapati, the company’s front-facing teams will be based in the United States (US), but the core product development will happen from India.
 
“We start with the US and expand from there. From a priority perspective, I would say the US comes first, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.”
 
Founded in 2026, the company plans to expand its team across India and the US, with 70-80 per cent of its workforce expected to be based in India.
 
Commenting on the investment, Anvesh Ramineni, partner at Endiya Partners, said: “While enterprises are rapidly embracing AI, the fundamental challenge remains making AI systems accountable and independently validated in mission-critical business environments. Shamrock AI addresses this directly by building a business assurance layer that serves as the essential trust architecture to confidently automate and transform complex business processes.”
 
   

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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