Shoes that grow with kids: Aretto eyes Rs 100 crore revenue by FY27

Aretto has sold more than 4,00,000 pairs, with a repeat purchase rate of over 25 per cent. The D2C (direct-to-consumer) business is growing 2-times year on year. The online-offline channel mix is divided equally, but as offline distribution scales, blended CAC (customer acquisition cost) have come down.

The company has also incorporated artificial intelligence (AI) across research and development and business analytics. AI has cut the time needed to design a shoe, model it in 3D, render it and produce a 3D-printed prototype from four to six weeks to about three to four days. It also uses AI tools to analyse advertising performance, consumer sentiment, demand trends, and store performance.