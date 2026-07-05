Square Yards targets 40-50% revenue growth in FY27 as fintech biz scales

Proptech unicorn Square Yards is targeting 40-50 per cent year-on-year (YoY) revenue growth in the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), as the company sees significant headroom for expansion across its real estate and financial services businesses, according to Vivek Agarwal, co-founder and chief technology officer of the company. "We aim to maintain revenue growth of anywhere between 40 and 50 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with our margins expanding accordingly," Agarwal said in an interaction with Business Standard. Square Yards reported revenue of around ₹2,086 crore in FY26, up 48 per cent YoY. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at around ₹176 crore, a 3.7-fold increase from the previous year.

Agarwal attributed the company's growth to a combination of execution, profitability and the breadth of its offerings. "Beyond the numbers, we have built an ecosystem of services spanning the entire real estate value chain — from transactions and home loans to interiors, rentals and property management. This overall umbrella of services, covering every aspect of the homebuyer's journey, together with our growth and profitability, is what has resonated with investors," he said. In FY26, Square Yards' fintech services arm, Urban Money, contributed over 50 per cent of its overall revenue, while real estate transaction services accounted for 40 per cent. Its interior design arm, Interior Company, and other digital products and services contributed around 10 per cent.

Urban Money disbursed loans worth ₹87,831 crore during FY26, taking cumulative disbursals to ₹2.15 trillion. The company plans to deepen its mortgage business, expand into other lending products and enter the wealth and insurance distribution segments. The company believes its current market penetration leaves significant room for growth. "We are the largest player in this segment, even though the industry remains highly fragmented. Despite being the largest player, we hold only around 3-5 per cent of the overall market. In both real estate and home loans, the headroom for growth from here is enormous. We believe that at a mature stage, we should be able to capture around 20-25 per cent of the overall market share in each of the segments we operate in," he said.

Square Yards also remains open to acquisitions. Agarwal said the company has previously acquired businesses in property management, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and data intelligence, and is now evaluating opportunities in the wealth space, including mutual funds and insurance, where it can leverage Urban Money's distribution network. Square Yards recently raised $95 million. On valuation, Agarwal said investors should view Square Yards as a technology company rather than a traditional real estate business. "The other factor is that we are digitising the real estate value chain in a way that no other proptech player has been able to do. We have connected the various pieces of this value chain into one integrated journey and have solved for transaction speed in the process," he said.

The company is also betting heavily on artificial intelligence (AI), though Agarwal does not expect the technology to replace people in the sector. "Our view is that AI should assist our human agents in becoming more productive and closing more transactions, rather than replacing them," he said, adding that AI currently handles the first customer interaction, lead qualification and requirement gathering before relationship managers take over. He said AI has accelerated product development and improved productivity across the technology and marketing teams. While there has been some impact on entry-level hiring, new AI-led initiatives have created additional opportunities, resulting in no major change in overall hiring.

On the housing market, Agarwal said the recent moderation in sales reflects a supply mismatch rather than weakening demand. "Our view is that what looks like a slowdown is actually a supply problem, not a demand problem," he said. According to him, developers have increasingly focused on premium housing after prices surged following the pandemic, while affordable and mid-income housing continue to witness strong demand whenever projects are launched. He added that structural drivers such as rising urbanisation and the aspiration to own homes remain intact and should continue to support long-term growth in the residential market.