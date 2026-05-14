Startup funding, exits evolve as investors demand profitability discipline

India’s startup ecosystem is witnessing a fresh wave of public listings, with companies such as Lenskart, PhysicsWallah, OneEMI, Groww, Sedemac Engineering having gone public over the past few months, while firms including Zepto, Flipkart, Oyo, Shadowfax, and Fractal prepare for their market debut.

But unlike the euphoric startup IPO wave of 2021, when internet companies listed amid abundant liquidity and aggressive growth projections, investors are now approaching new-age businesses with far greater caution. After the mixed post-listing performance of companies such as Paytm, Policybazaar and Nykaa, public-market investors are increasingly focusing on profitability, governance, cash burn, unit economics and long-term sustainability rather than growth alone.

The shift reflects a broader transformation underway in India’s startup funding ecosystem, where easy private capital is giving way to stricter public-market discipline, deeper domestic investor participation and more selective funding patterns. Funding recovers, but investor discipline tightens Even as funding activity improves, the nature of capital flowing into startups is changing. According to Bain & Company’s India Venture Capital Report 2026, the venture capital and growth funding market has steadily recovered after the sharp slowdown of 2023. Funding fell from about $25.7 billion in 2022 to $9.6 billion in 2023 before recovering to $13.7 billion in 2024 and further to around $16 billion in 2025.

However, the recovery has come with tighter investor discipline. Funding rounds above $250 million doubled in 2025, while India-focused fundraising nearly doubled to $5.4 billion, reflecting stronger domestic capital participation and greater investor preference for larger, more mature businesses with clearer profitability visibility. A similar shift is visible in the broader private equity market. Bain & Company’s India Private Equity Report 2026 showed private equity investments remained relatively stable at around $20 billion in 2025 compared with about $21 billion in 2024, supported by sectors such as consumer, retail, manufacturing, and financial services. However, the broader PE-VC market entered a more selective phase, with total investments declining around 17 per cent year-on-year to about $36 billion despite deal volumes rising nearly 10 per cent, the report said.

Created using AI Simply put, investors are still deploying capital, but they are becoming far more selective about where that money goes. IPOs become a mainstream exit route This shift is also changing how venture capital and private equity investors exit their investments. Traditionally, investors exited startups through IPOs, strategic sales to larger companies, secondary stake sales to other funds, promoter buybacks or continuation funds. But IPOs are increasingly becoming the preferred route because they offer better liquidity, broader investor participation and stronger valuation discovery compared with private secondary deals. Recent data from Blume Ventures showed that 21 PE/VC-backed companies collectively raised about ₹52,514 crore through mainboard IPOs in 2025, with offer-for-sale proceeds alone contributing nearly ₹29,623 crore.

The trend also reflects a broader shift in how startups themselves are thinking about fundraising. Repeated private funding rounds often come at a cost. Founders typically face higher dilution, tighter investor controls and increasing pressure on business decisions as more private capital enters the cap table. Public markets, by comparison, offer access to wider pools of capital and greater long-term independence if companies can meet public-market expectations. Aditya Shukla, partner at Bain & Company and head of its India Private Equity practice, told Business Standard that India’s startup financing ecosystem has “structurally rewired” over the past two years.

He said larger internet companies are increasingly using IPOs as a mainstream funding and liquidity mechanism while investors focus more on profitability, unit economics, and operating leverage. Created using AI “The diligence bar has reset,” he said. Public markets demand stronger business fundamentals According to Arpit Jain, joint MD, Arihant Capital Markets, investors have become much more mature in evaluating technology businesses. “The current market environment is far more pragmatic, with investors focusing more deeply on business sustainability, cash flows, profitability visibility, and operational efficiency rather than only growth narratives,” Jain said. That change is also altering the type of businesses attracting investor interest.

According to Bain’s India Private Equity Report 2026, investors increasingly shifted towards domestically aligned sectors such as consumer, retail, manufacturing, and industrial businesses in 2025 because they offered better earnings visibility and resilience against global uncertainty. Consumer and retail investments rose 2.6 times year-on-year, while manufacturing and industrial investments increased around 55 per cent. Created using AI At the same time, investors have become more cautious about heavily cash-burning internet models, said Jain. Domestic capital plays a larger role Another major change is the growing role of domestic capital in India’s startup ecosystem. A report by global consulting firm Uniqus showed that domestic institutional investors (DIIs) overtook foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in Indian equities for the first time in 2025, with DII holdings reaching ₹72 trillion compared with ₹70 trillion for FIIs.

Domestic mutual funds are also increasing exposure to new-age technology companies. According to shareholding pattern analysis reported by The Economic Times, mutual fund holdings in startup firms nearly doubled year-on-year to ₹1.77 trillion by the end of 2025 from around ₹95,000 crore a year earlier. These institutions increased holdings in companies such as Eternal, Swiggy, Nykaa, and PB Fintech, while also participating in firms like Lenskart, Groww, Meesho and PhysicsWallah ahead of their public-market plans. According to Bain’s India Private Equity Report 2026, domestic funds now account for nearly 50–55 per cent of active investors in India’s PE ecosystem, compared with around 35–40 per cent for global peers.

Devansh Lakhani, director, investment banker and fundraising expert at Lakhani Financial Services, said India is gradually moving towards a more self-sustaining startup funding ecosystem. “One of the biggest indicators of this shift is that domestic public markets are now emerging as a serious source of growth capital and not just exit liquidity,” Lakhani said. “In FY25 itself, venture-backed startups reportedly raised over ₹44,000–45,000 crore through public markets via IPOs, QIPs and follow-on offerings, a figure significantly higher than the late-stage private capital raised during the same period,” he added. Lakhani said domestic liquidity has deepened significantly through family offices, mutual funds, insurance companies, and retail investors, although foreign capital still remains important for sectors such as artificial intelligence, SaaS, and quick commerce that require patient long-term capital.

Created using AI Global investment group Prosus also believes India’s capital ecosystem is deepening structurally. Soumya Chauhan, principal – investments at Prosus, told Business Standard, "Domestic mutual funds, family offices and crossover investors have increased participation in startup IPOs, although foreign capital remains indispensable because of larger risk appetite and cheque sizes." Profitability becomes the new filter Investors say the next generation of startup IPOs is likely to look very different from the 2021 cohort. “Looking ahead, the next cohort of IPO-ready startups is expected to demonstrate better governance frameworks, clearer profitability paths, more disciplined growth, and businesses that can meet the scrutiny of public markets,” Chauhan said.

That profitability filter is already visible in IPO structures. Analysis from Blume Ventures showed that companies with stronger Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) margins relied less on fresh capital issuance and had a higher share of offer-for-sale components in their IPOs. In effect, stronger businesses are increasingly using IPOs as liquidity events rather than survival funding exercises. This is also why Zepto’s upcoming IPO is being watched closely across the startup ecosystem. Founded in 2021, Zepto reported total income of ₹9,668.8 crore in FY25, up 129 per cent year-on-year, but its net loss widened sharply to ₹3,367.3 crore.