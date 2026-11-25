Gaurav Goel left investment banking in 2018 with a simple idea: Let people swap contact details by bringing two phones together. He founded GG Technologies Inc., built the idea into an app called StayTouch and secured patents in India and the United States, with further applications pending in Europe.

Now the former Goldman Sachs banker is taking on Apple Inc. His company alleges that NameDrop, the contact-sharing feature Apple introduced in 2023, infringes GG Technologies' patented technology.

Goel calls the fight “David vs. Goliath". The proceedings, in India and the US, are ongoing. If it succeeds at the US International Trade Commission, GG Technologies said it could seek an exclusion order restricting imports of iPhones and Apple Watches that might infringe such a ruling.

Goel's journey began with a frustration most professionals will recognise: the clumsy business of exchanging and managing contacts. An alumnus of IIT Delhi, he studied management at ESCP Europe in Paris and spent seven years in banking at Goldman Sachs. He regularly exchanged business cards and saved phone numbers, often losing the context behind each conversation.

“When I conceived StayTouch in 2018, the idea was simple: make sharing contact information easier, faster and more intuitive,” says Goel, founder and chief executive officer of GG Technologies. “We spent years developing the technology, taking it to market and securing patent protection for our innovation.”

StayTouch's promotional video went viral on YouTube in July 2019. Upon its global beta launch in August 2019, the company said the app ranked No. 3 among new apps on Google Play for several weeks. GG Technologies showcased the technology at Web Summit in Lisbon in 2019 and CES in Las Vegas in January 2020.

That annoyance pushed him to find a better way. StayTouch allows two people to exchange contact details by bringing their phones close together. Compatible smartphones detect nearby devices without a manual search or conventional pairing. A prompt then appears on the receiving device, and users choose which details they wish to share. The information is transferred directly between devices without an active internet connection.

The company, incorporated in the US in August 2018, has operations and clients in the US, France, and India.

Apple announced NameDrop on June 5, 2023 as part of iOS 17. It allows users with compatible iPhones and Apple Watches to exchange selected contact information by bringing their devices close together.

The dispute concerns Indian Patent No. 546169, titled Method and System for Proximity-Based Contact Transfer, granted to GG Technologies on July 27, 2024. According to the company's court filing, the period for filing a post-grant opposition has expired without any opposition being filed.