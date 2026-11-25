Apple didn't respond to a request for comment by press time.
In India, GG Technologies filed a patent infringement suit against Apple Inc. and Apple India Private Limited before the Bombay High Court in October 2026. The suit followed unsuccessful pre-institution mediation.
The company is seeking injunctive relief and financial damages. In its interim application, it says Apple “would at most be required to disable a single software feature in India, which can be achieved through a software update.” GG Technologies says it does not seek to restrain Apple from selling its devices generally.
In the US, its first infringement case, filed in federal court in the Western District of Texas in April 2026 over U.S. Patent No. 12,022,369, was stayed in September pending a parallel USITC investigation. The USITC instituted Investigation No. 337-TA-1520, concerning the same patent, in August 2026. A separate complaint concerning a second patent, U.S. Patent No. 12,784,009, was filed in Texas on November 3, 2026.