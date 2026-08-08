super.money expects ecommerce to net a fifth of revenue by December

Sikaria expects a “large portion” of its existing active users to use the splitStore offering, and for the feature to act as a funnel to attract new customers.
“Flipkart is a large aggregator for us. But eventually, it will be a multi-tenanted platform, where multiple brands, multiple platforms can list their products,” he said. The launch is one of the first attempts to rebuild the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) model inside a UPI app, with commerce, payment and credit housed together.
Sikaria described it as a “closed-loop” BNPL product, rather than an open-loop one, with super.money taking a one-third down payment upfront — a structure he said “significantly cuts down on the risk”, especially to start with small ticket categories such as fashion, as compared to electronics. He expects a larger variety of consumer durables to come on the platform over the next few months.