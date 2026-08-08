Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Companies / Start Ups / super.money expects ecommerce to net a fifth of revenue by December

super.money expects ecommerce to net a fifth of revenue by December

Flipkart-backed super.money expects its new commerce platform splitStore to contribute 20% of revenue by December through integrated shopping, lending and payments

Prakash Sikaria, founder and CEO, super.money
premium
Prakash Sikaria, founder and CEO, super.money
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 12:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Flipkart-backed fintech firm super.money expects its newly launched ecommerce and affordability offering to contribute about a fifth of its revenue by the end of December this year, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prakash Sikaria said. 
The Bengaluru-based company is gradually rolling out the product “splitStore” to its base of 15 million-20 million monthly active customers, calling it a full stack e-commerce proposition for its users. 
The fintech platform will host a catalogue of products across categories such as mobiles, fashion, electronics and beauty, while its checkout will offer affordability solutions, including zero-interest, zero-fee payment installments, through potential partnerships with four to five lenders this year. 
“By December, we want commerce to be 20 per cent of our revenue,” Sikaria told Business Standard. 
Owning the entire shopping journey, rather than just the payment, gives the platform access to affiliate commissions on every product sold. This revenue pool is sufficient to subsidise customers’ interest costs and compensate lending partners for extending credit to new-to-credit borrowers. 
“We think that the affordability gap could not be solved in India by small MDRs (merchant discount rates). It has to be a much integrated, deeper experience bringing together commerce, lending and payments together,” he said. 
While a portion of its e-commerce offering will be built through direct brand partnerships, the company will leverage Flipkart’s catalogue and delivery infrastructure for the rest. 
Sikaria expects a “large portion” of its existing active users to use the splitStore offering, and for the feature to act as a funnel to attract new customers. 
“Flipkart is a large aggregator for us. But eventually, it will be a multi-tenanted platform, where multiple brands, multiple platforms can list their products,” he said. The launch is one of the first attempts to rebuild the “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) model inside a UPI app, with commerce, payment and credit housed together. 
Sikaria described it as a “closed-loop” BNPL product, rather than an open-loop one, with super.money taking a one-third down payment upfront — a structure he said “significantly cuts down on the risk”, especially to start with small ticket categories such as fashion, as compared to electronics.  He expects a larger variety of consumer durables to come on the platform over the next few months. 
“splitStore is designed to avoid the possible bias that comes with a ‘buy now pay later’ proposition: there is no revolving line to over-draw, no hidden fees, and no late-fee profit motive,” the company said in a statement. 
Over the past few years, BNPL fell out of favour with the Indian fintech industry, amid tighter digital lending rules and higher risk weights on unsecured credit. “Our loss rates are coming to be less than 0.5 per cent on the platform. If we are able to maintain that kind of loss rate, every lender is solved and wants to engage with us,” he said.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IIM-B incubator NSRCEL tops $7 bn startup value, bets on AI-led expansion

Premium

VC firm Piper Serica marks first close of Rs 800 crore Bharat Tech fund

Ex-Swiggy, Zomato executives launch AI startup Profound, raise $1.5 mn

Sarvam AI set to raise ₹700 crore in Nvidia-led funding round: Report

Premium

Coffee equipment company Kaapi Machines raises ₹50 cr from Sedna HoReCa

Topics :FlipkartFintech firmsdigital lending

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 12:05 AM IST

Next Story