Swiggy expands Food on Train offering to 180 cities as orders jump 3x

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has expanded its Food on Train network to 180 cities across the country. In addition, it said the offering witnessed a threefold increase in orders during April-June 2026 compared with the same period a year ago.

The company's Food on Train offering allows customers to order food during train journeys and have it delivered at a chosen railway station en route.

According to Swiggy, multi-station journeys, where the same passenger ordered food at two or more stations on a single PNR, grew more than 300 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with passengers spending nearly 2.2 times more on food than those who ordered at just one stop. The most popular two-stop eating trail was Bhopal to Nagpur, with more than 1,300 passengers ordering at both stations under the same booking.

The service also helped the company acquire new users. For instance, 66 per cent of orders at Guna, Madhya Pradesh, were placed by first-time Swiggy users. As part of the expansion, Swiggy also added 17 new stations this summer, including Gurugram, Udaipur, Bikaner, Davanagere, Kayamkulam, Nanded, Amravati, Shoranur, Arrah, Tadpatri and Nizamabad. The most ordered item was roti, with more than 400,000 rotis ordered during train journeys this summer. Masala dosa, aloo paratha and McAloo Tikki Burger were among the other popular dishes. Chicken biryani was the most ordered non-vegetarian dish. Mango shake was the most popular beverage. Soft drink orders surged 354 per cent, lassi orders doubled, and ice cream orders jumped 140 per cent.