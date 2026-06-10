The CA who went home and built a Rs 1,176 cr rural e-commerce startup

Kumar argued that rural India is often viewed as a single market, but the vast majority of the country's roughly six lakh villages remain underserved. Villages with populations above 10,000 account for only about 1 per cent of total villages, while those with 5,000–10,000 people account for about 3 per cent; the remaining 96 per cent represent nearly 76 per cent of the rural population and around 53 per cent of India's total population. Demand for FMCG, groceries, electronics, home appliances, apparel and cosmetics is strong in these markets, he said, but distribution remains the key challenge.