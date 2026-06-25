UP govt's new startup policy to back deep-tech, women entrepreneurs

The Uttar Pradesh government is drafting UP Startup Policy 2026 to help budding startups attract global funding and integrate with the existing incubator ecosystem. The new policy aims to make startups globally competitive by connecting with accelerator programs, investors, industry leaders, and research institutions. The state will incorporate provisions for prototype grants, seed capital, and incentives for patents in the new policy.

Moreover, it will foster collaboration among universities, technical institutions, research centres, and industry to facilitate the commercialisation of innovations.

With UP’s changing entrepreneurial landscape, the share of startups led by at least one woman founder currently stands at 50 per cent. Special provisions for women entrepreneurs, economically weaker sections, persons with disabilities, transgender entrepreneurs, and startups based in Purvanchal (Eastern UP) and Bundelkhand regions are likely to be covered under the new policy.

Having advanced from the 'Aspiring Leader' category in 2018, Uttar Pradesh secured a place in the Government of India’s Startup Ranking 2025 under the 'Top Performer' category. The state is now looking to boost deep-tech startups, which entail new-age domains including artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML). Noida, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Kanpur are among the top cities in terms of the registered startups. Some of the leading startups coming out of these cities include Pine Labs, Spice Money, Paytm Payments Bank, IndiaMart, Info Edge, and PhysicsWallah. Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of emerging technologies including AI, ML, quantum technology, robotics, semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, health-tech. “Deep-tech startups should get incentives and an effective mechanism should be developed to promote research-driven innovation,” the CM said. Chief Ministerunderscored the importance of emerging technologies including AI, ML, quantum technology, robotics, semiconductors, aerospace, space technology, health-tech. “Deep-tech startups should get incentives and an effective mechanism should be developed to promote research-driven innovation,” the CM said.