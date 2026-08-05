VC firm Piper Serica marks first close of Rs 800 crore Bharat Tech fund

The LP base for the first close is expected to comprise largely high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-HNIs, along with commitments from family offices. Over time, the fund aims to build a diversified investor mix comprising 50 per cent HNIs, 20 per cent family offices, and 30 per cent institutional investors.
The new fund will focus on engineering-led technology companies spanning hardware, firmware and software, with investments concentrated in fintech and deep-tech sectors. While the angel fund primarily backed companies at the seed stage as their first institutional investor, the new fund will target Series A and select Series B opportunities.