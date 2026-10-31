Venture capital firm Octopus Ventures leads $38 million investment in Braid

London-based venture capital firm Octopus Ventures, along with KPN Ventures, has invested $38 million (around Rs 361 crore) in Netherlands-based enterprise connectivity platform Braid in a Series A funding round.

KPN Ventures is the venture capital investment arm of KPN, the Netherlands' leading telecom & ICT service provider.

Braid, launched in 2023, said it is profitable and cash-flow positive, with nearly 90 enterprise customers, including global fintech and travel brands.

The company will use the funds to accelerate international expansion, strengthen carrier partnerships and develop its embedded mobile connectivity infrastructure.

Braid operates a technology platform that allows businesses to incorporate branded mobile connectivity into their existing applications, digital products and customer services without becoming telecommunications operators themselves.