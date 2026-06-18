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Vetic raises $40 million to expand pet-healthcare network

The Bessemer-led funding will help the startup expand clinics and veterinary services, broaden insurance offerings and invest in technology

Gaurav Ajmera, Founder & CEO, Vetic
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Gaurav Ajmera, Founder & CEO, Vetic
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 6:05 AM IST
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Vetic, a fast-growing pet healthcare network, has raised a $40 million funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), with participation from existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lachy Groom, and JSW Family Office. Bessemer has been an investor in multiple earlier rounds as well.
 
Vetic integrates over 65 clinics across 11 cities, 15 round-the-clock emergency facilities, vet at home services, e-pharmacy and pet supplies through a single connected platform.
 
The new funds will be used to scale Vetic’s clinic network and its veterinary team (in-clinic, home, and virtual care) to double the current capacity. They will also roll out Vet at Home services nationally within two quarters. It would deepen its pet insurance and wellness plan offerings. It would also invest significantly in technology and AI to make every layer of the pet health journey smarter, connected, and more proactive.
 
Founded in 2022 by Gaurav Ajmera, Vetic was started after his own experience with his cat Simba, who needed 25–30 visits across five or six different vets just to get the correct diagnosis.
 
“I started Vetic because of my pet Simba, who didn't receive quality care when he needed it most,” said Gaurav Ajmera, founder and chief executive officer, Vetic. “Like mine, there are millions of families for whom pets are not 'just animals'. They are companionship during lonely years, emotional support through difficult times, comfort, joy, and family.”
 
Ajmera said Pet parents demand human-grade care, yet the systems built around pet care remain fragmented and mediocre. “Vetic is building a connected system where consultations, clinics, medicines, diagnostics, insurance, recovery, and wellness all work together not just to improve efficiency, but to help people care better for the pets they love. Because our pets deserve human-grade care,” he said.
 
Vetic said there has been a fundamental shift in how India spends and how it treats pets. They are part of the family. Yet when it comes to the wellbeing of a pet, whether it is when they fall ill, need diagnostic care or predictable medication supply, or have grooming needs, pet parents are forced to navigate a fragmented and unorganised system on their own, keeping them anxious and worried throughout. Vetic was founded to fix this.
 
“Every great consumer category in India needs one operator willing to do the unglamorous work of building high quality supply which scales with consistency. For pet care, that's Vetic,” said Vishal Gupta, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. “Gaurav and his team have turned a fragmented, doctor-led trade into a genuine consumer healthcare platform, with the unit economics and clinical standards to prove it.” 
 
Vetic has built a comprehensive pet healthcare ecosystem from the ground up. The company is backed by a network of over 250 veterinarians delivering care across in-clinic OPD, advanced diagnostics, and complex surgeries. To meet every pet health need under one roof, Vetic has expanded into vet at home services, pet insurance and wellness plans, an e-pharmacy delivering over 300 medicines across 700 pincodes in 60 minutes, and quick commerce for 600 pet products. Vetic currently has over 60,000 subscribed members.
 
This is built on Vetic’s proprietary operating system, capturing longitudinal health records for every pet from the very first visit and standardising care protocols across the entire network. Vetic has further leveraged AI across touchpoints which allows for more efficient triaging of pet parents from the first sign of a symptom, supporting veterinarians with diagnostic intelligence, and delivering proactive, personalised guidance through the Vetic app across a pet’s entire life journey. Together, this moves pet healthcare from reactive crisis management to continuous, always-on care.
   

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Topics :healthcarefundingsStartupsStartup funding

First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 6:05 AM IST

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