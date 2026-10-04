With US-patented tech, GalaxEye plans to launch 30 satellites in 5 years

Spacetech startup GalaxEye said its core technology behind OptoSAR imaging capabilities, which recently got a patent in the US, will help it launch 30 satellites in the next five years. This comes as it looks to improve the specifications of its next generation satellites.

The company is India's first startup to be granted a US patent on this technology which combines optical images with synthetic aperture radar (SAR). This provides better image quality despite smoke and clouds in the atmosphere.

“The patent acts as a very foundational element to building larger satellites. And, we are at a point where we want to scale to a large 30 satellite constellation. Now, when we're looking at a constellation of that scale, there are two ways to do it. One is either we become traditional manufacturers and licence technology from abroad or build something that is of difference and value,” Pranit Mehta, cofounder and vice-president of sales told Business Standard in an interaction.

The global commercial satellite imaging market, valued at $6.55 billion in 2024, is projected to more than triple to $20.15 billion by 2033, according to research firm SkyQuest Technology. The US patent covers GalaxEye’s core invention for the architecture and system used to align and synchronise optical and microwave sensors for simultaneous, spatially and temporally matched data acquisition. GalaxEye, incubated at IIT Madras, also became the first company to launch its operational OptoSAR satellite in space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, known as Mission Drishti. While the launch took place in May and the satellite was in the commissioning phase, a solar storm in July derailed the company’s plans.

Mehta said, “The satellite was functioning great. We were constantly in touch with it and had run a whole lot of operations. Any satellite that gets launched goes through a couple of months of commissioning, stabilises itself, then captures some images, which are calibrated and that's when you go commercial. While we had met almost 85 per cent of our objectives, the storm impacted one of the critical systems that led to loss of communication.” He added that but for the storm, the company would have started serving its clients as it has already signed up a global network of channel partners covering more than 80 countries. This has hindered its ability to cater to the huge demand across sectors such as defence, agriculture, infrastructure, insurance, maritime intelligence and disaster management.