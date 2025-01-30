Zepto introduces instant returns, exchange feature for select products

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has rolled out an instant returns and exchange feature on its application. The feature can be used for select categories, including electronics, apparel, toys, sports, and kitchenware, the company said in a social media post on Thursday.

"We are happy to share that Zepto has introduced an Instant Returns & Exchange feature, now available in just 10 minutes for categories like electronics, apparel, toys, sports, and kitchenware," it said.

"Zepto prides itself on a seamless return process that reflects the efficiency of our delivery system. Returns are facilitated across most categories, with specific exceptions due to health, safety, or regulatory reasons. Refunds are initiated immediately upon validation of returns, although the reflection time in a user's account may vary based on bank processing times. For cash-on-delivery (COD) orders, we offer coupons or vouchers equivalent to the refund amount,” a company spokesperson added.

The non-returnable items include innerwear, gold and silver coins, accessories such as socks, pooja needs like dhoop, diya, and pooja cloth, disposables including tissues, and utility items like water filters.

The company added that customers can return or exchange their orders within a period ranging from one to seven days. "Customers can return or exchange their orders within a one-day, three-day, or seven-day window, depending on the category," it said.

Zepto is the latest quick commerce platform to introduce this feature. In October 2024, another quick commerce player, Blinkit, launched a similar offering. Blinkit’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Albinder Dhindsa, had said in a social media post, "This solves a crucial problem of size anxiety for categories like clothing and footwear."