ED summoned Zepto founders in April under Fema ahead of IPO, UDRHP reveals

Palicha and Vohra appeared before the ED on multiple occasions in April and May and submitted the information and documents sought by the agency, the filing stated.

Zepto said the founders provided the information and documents sought by the ED, including follow-up details requested after their interactions with the agency. These included information related to Zepto’s holding structure, business agreements, and invoices, according to the filing.

The updated filing disclosed the ED summons under the “Risk Factors” and “Litigation involving promoters” sections of the UDRHP. It further stated that Vohra appeared before the ED on April 17 and April 22, while Palicha appeared on April 20 and May 15.