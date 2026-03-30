Zetwerk files confidentially for IPO, targets up to $450 million raise

Zetwerk has confidentially filed draft papers for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, as the business-to-business manufacturing marketplace looks to raise as much as ₹4,200 crore (about $450 million).

The company, which is targeting a listing later this year, has tapped Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Avendus Capital, Pantomath Capital, along with the Indian arms of HSBC, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs to manage the offering.

The company declined to share comments on this new development.

The firm is also in discussions to raise ₹450 crore to ₹500 crore in a pre-IPO round, according to the sources. The proceeds are expected to bolster its balance sheet while offering a partial exit to some early investors, they added.

Zetwerk is valued at about $3 billion in the fundraising, largely unchanged from prior rounds. The firm is backed by investors such as Khosla Ventures, Baillie Gifford, and IndiGo founder Rakesh Gangwal, alongside early backers like Accel, Peak XV, and Lightspeed. Zetwerk is a technology-led manufacturing platform that drives production of industrial goods worldwide. The company aggregates manufacturing capacity across a network of owned facilities and third-party suppliers into a “universal factory” via its proprietary manufacturing operating system. Founded in 2018 by Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, both IIT Madras alumni, Zetwerk was built alongside their former ITC colleagues Vishal Chaudhary, Ankit Fatehpuria, and Rahul Sharma. With over 20 owned manufacturing facilities worldwide and a network of over 5,000 suppliers, the company has rapidly scaled from a startup to a global industrial player.

The company reported an 11 per cent decline in gross revenue to ₹12,798 crore for FY25, from ₹14,443 crore a year earlier, while narrowing its losses by 60 per cent to ₹371 crore, compared with ₹918 crore in FY24, according to Entrackr. Zetwerk’s rival Infra.Market confidentially filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in October for a ₹5,000 crore IPO and secured regulatory approval in January. Meanwhile, OfBusiness, the largest player in the segment, is also weighing a public offering of up to $1 billion, though it has not set a timeline. Last month, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated a new design-led electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru for Zetwerk Electronics, a unit of Zetwerk, marking a step in the company’s push to build a globally competitive, India-born electronics manufacturing platform.