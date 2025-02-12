Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sarma Honored with Padma Shri The Legendary Scholar Who Preserved and Propagated India's Timeless Literary Heritage

Brahmasri Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, a scholar par excellence, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Shri for his extraordinary contributions to Sanskrit and Telugu literature, particularly in the rare art of Avadhanam.

Renowned Sanskrit and Telugu poet Dr. Madugula Nagaphani Sarma, the torchbearer of Avadhanam, has been conferred the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian honors, for his remarkable contribution to literature and the preservation of Indian knowledge systems.

Born into a family of Vedic scholars, Nagaphani Sarma’s journey began in Kadavakolanu village, Andhra Pradesh. With an early passion for Sanskrit, Telugu, and Vedic philosophy, he performed his first Avadhanam at the age of 14, earning the title of the youngest Avadhani in the country. Over the past 52 years, he has performed over 2000 Avadhanams globally, making him a legendary figure in the field.

Nagaphani Sarma is the only scholar to have performed Maha Sahasravadhanam (with 1116 scholars) and Dwi Sahasravadhanam (with 2116 scholars) in Sanskrit and Telugu, a feat unparalleled in history. His Avadhanams are known for their blend of literature, music, wit, and intellect, mesmerizing audiences across India and abroad.

Apart from his literary excellence, Dr.Madugula Nagaphani Sarma is a social reformer and spiritual leader. He established the Avadhana Saraswathi Peetham , an ashram dedicated to Goddess Saraswathi, along with a Goshala housing over 100 indigenous cows. His relentless efforts in education, culture, and spiritual upliftment have benefited thousands of students and scholars.

A prolific writer, Dr. Sarma has authored over 40 books and 33,000 poems, composed 3000 songs, and delivered over 11,000 hours of discourses on Sanatana Dharma, Sanskrit, and Telugu literature. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s abrogation of Article 370, he penned the Sanskrit Mahakavyam "Vishwabharatam", celebrating India's unity and cultural richness.

His work has garnered recognition from eminent personalities, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mohan Bhagwat, P.V. Narasimha Rao, and N.T. Rama Rao. He has also served as Additional Secretary, Dharma Prachara Parishad, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, and as Chairman, the Official Language Commission, Government of Andhra Pradesh (undivided). With the Padma Shri, India acknowledges his unparalleled contribution to literature, culture, and national heritage. His legacy continues to inspire future generations to embrace the rich traditions of Indian knowledge and Avadhanam.