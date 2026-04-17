1,000+ Attendees and 100+ CMOs Expected at the 8th Edition of Brand World Summit

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: ETBrandEquity.com, India's leading platform for marketing and advertising news, is bringing back its flagship event -- the Brand World Summit (BWS) 2026. The 8th edition will be held on July 3, 2026, in Mumbai, at Grand Hyatt, bringing together the country's top CMOs, brand leaders, and marketing decision-makers under one roof.

India's advertising market is at an inflection point -- crossing the $1 trillion mark for the first time, powered by 971 million internet users and a media landscape that's evolving faster than ever. Against this backdrop, BWS 2026 will serve as the definitive platform for marketing leaders to navigate the collision of mass media, precision targeting, and Artificial Intelligence.

With India emerging at the centre of the brand world, this year, the summit will focus on how global brands are renewing their trust in the Indian market and consumer while addressing a key challenge - reaching 1.4 billion Indians and still making each one feel seen.

What to Expect at BWS 2026:

- High-Impact Conversations -- Keynotes, sharp panel discussions, and real-world case studies from India's most influential brand and global business leaders

- Multiple Content Tracks -- Deep dives into AI-led marketing, mass media evolution, and breakthrough creative strategy -- built for both brand builders and performance marketers

- The Startup Arena -- A high-energy showcase of 30+ of innovative startups across ad-tech, D2C, and consumer engagement

- The Shark Awards -- Recognising bold marketing excellence that cuts through the noise with sharp strategy, fearless creativity, and undeniable impact

"Over the last seven years, Brand World Summit has evolved into the ringside view of the Indian marketing industry," said Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head, Economic Times Business Verticals. "In 2026, the battleground is shifting from simple digital presence to sophisticated, AI-led customer journeys. This is where the industry's brightest minds will gather to draft the new rules of brand-building."

The summit expects 1,000+ delegates, including CEOs, CMOs, and Agency Heads. Some of the notable past speakers included Sanjiv Mehta (L Catterton India), Late Piyush Pandey, (Ogilvy), Prabha Narasimhan (Colgate), Sudhansu Vats (Pidilite), Sudhir Sitapati (Godrej), Daniel Kim (Tinder), Aman Gupta (boAt) and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal -- reflecting the summit's unique blend of business strategy and cultural relevance.

Registration is now open.

For agenda details, speakers, and partnership opportunities, visit: brandequity.economictimes.indiatimes.com/brand-world-summit

About ETBrandEquity

Marketing is a business driver as well as a social changemaker. ETBrandEquity.com is a celebration of this spirit and power of marketing to make the world a better place. We bring to fore the biggest questions, challenges, developments: all that elevates marketing as a driving force for an individual, a business and the community-at-large. Through our rich portfolio of content as well as in-house events, conclaves and more, we're here to help you build influence, enhance your effectiveness and become the best marketer you choose to be.

Today, ETBrandEquity has grown into a globally-networked media brand focusing on data and analysis, people and culture, and innovation and forecasting. Furthermore, we transfer our core values of honesty, curiosity, quality, and integrity to the events, conclaves, sessions, and other such gatherings in the fields of MarTech, AdTech, PR, corporate communications and more. The DigiPlus Conclave and Awards, Martech Asia, India Communication Summit, Kaleido Awards, Brand World Summit, Shark Awards, iStream Congress, SPOTT Awards, Brand Disruption Awards, Brand Bharat Summit, CX+ Summit, are just some of our landmark properties that have grown from strength to strength in recent years.

Much like the rest of marketing, the story of ETBrandEquity is still being written.

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