VMPL

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], November 26: In an extraordinary gathering of judicial leadership, 10 former Chief Justices of India came together, in person or virtually, to inaugurate India's first Chief Justices of India Museum at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) on the eve of Constitution Day. The inauguration marked a significant moment in the preservation of India's judicial heritage, honouring the individuals and the institution that have shaped the Republic's constitutional journey.

Envisioned as "Guardians of the Republic," the Museum brings judicial history into conversation with art, technology and personal testimony, inviting visitors to explore how justice shapes individual lives and the destiny of a nation. Across five galleries, it features more than 280 busts of Supreme Court judges, models of 25 High Courts, 22 language tapestries, 20 interactive biographical pillars and 20 defining judgments, alongside a holographic courtroom and an extensive collection of artworks, sculptures and installations.

The inauguration brought together Hon'ble Mr. Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.N. Kirpal, Hon'ble Mr. Justice S. Rajendra Babu, Hon'ble Mr. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam, Hon'ble Mr. Justice R.M. Lodha, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sharad A. Bobde, Hon'ble Mr. Justice U.U. Lalit and Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai. Their collective presence lent exceptional significance to an occasion dedicated to preserving judicial memory and inspiring future generations.

The Museum explores the lives, contributions and legacies of the Chief Justices of India while presenting their office as an enduring institution of constitutional responsibility. Through its galleries, the history of the Supreme Court emerges as a human and institutional story: one of leadership, independence and the continuing endeavour to give meaning to the Constitution's promises. Its inauguration on the eve of Constitution Day connected this celebration to the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949.

Mr. Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, hailed the landmark occasion and said, "The Constitution of India is the enduring foundation of our Republic, embodying the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. India's first museum dedicated to the Chief Justices extends the vision of our Constitution Museum by honouring the Supreme Court's guardianship of these constitutional values. My own journey to secure every citizen's right to fly the national flag taught me that the Constitution is not a distant text but a living promise, kept alive by an independent judiciary that listens to the citizen. The Supreme Court's recognition of that right in 2004 remains, for me, a lasting reminder of what our courts mean for the freedom of ordinary Indians."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, articulated the vision behind the Museum, "The Chief Justices of India Museum explores justice as an evolving idea, tracing how the Supreme Court of India, through its Chief Justices and Judges, has shaped the nation's constitutional democracy. It presents the Office of the Chief Justice as a living institution that has interpreted, protected and strengthened the Constitution through moments of national transformation. By bringing together law, history, memory and public engagement, it celebrates the collective legacy of successive Chief Justices and reflects on how their leadership has shaped the constitutional journey of independent India."

The former Chief Justices reflected on judicial independence, constitutional values, legal education and the rule of law, connecting the Museum's commemorative purpose with the responsibilities of future generations.

Hon'ble Mr. Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah said, "The single largest factor in India's progress and economic growth has been the idea of freedom, democratic ideals and the rule of law. The museum will nurture legal education and future law practitioners. The important distinction is between factors that directly generate sustained economic growth and institutions that create an environment in which this growth is possible, which in turn determines how economic power is exercised and transferred."

Reflecting on the Constitution's transformative promise, Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai said, "I congratulate Dr. C. Raj Kumar on the establishment of the museum which showcases not only the work of the Chief Justices of India but also of the Supreme Court, which has shaped constitutional law for the last 76 years. I am humbled that I got an opportunity to be the Chief Justice of India, specifically coming from a simple background and my appointment to the apex court demonstrated how the Constitution of India aimed for its citizens to progress based on inclusiveness, unity and wider representation. During my tenure, we were able to bring into reality Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's vision of unity in diversity by giving representation to various sections of the society including the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, minorities and particularly women."

Hon'ble Mr. Justice U.U. Lalit described the initiative as the first instance of commemorating the Chief Justices of India, observing, "The museum traces the development of jurisprudence, alongside the growth of the nation. The development of law and the development of jurisprudence is closely linked with the growth of the economy and well-being of the population. At the time of independence, India did not have food security and literacy was 18%. Today we are self-sufficient in all areas and that development would not have been possible without judicial interventions at various stages."

Hon'ble Mr. Justice Sharad A. Bobde recognised the significance of bringing former Chief Justices together for the occasion. He said, "As the Chief Justice of India, I got an opportunity to look into the lives of the people of India: both who were adverse to the rule of law and those who insisted on its compliance. The law has its own discipline and the Constitution is the bulwark of the nation. In addition to judicial duties, one had to deal with the problems of Covid which included creating and formalising online hearings. Indeed, the Indian Supreme Court was one of the few Supreme Courts of the world which was open on all working days."

Emphasising the educational purpose of the initiative, Hon'ble Mr. Justice Dipak Misra said, "A university is the place for the acquisition of knowledge; the students, the teachers and alumni are in a unique position to understand, cultivate, gather and garner language. Knowledge gives you the liberation, which in the modern sense would mean fostering and nurturing the conceptual essentiality of liberty, equality and fraternity. Judges must abandon the conditioned thoughts which are not in consonance with the Constitution. This museum will be an epitome of the recognition of the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India and its principles and norms."

Hon'ble Mr. Justice S. Rajendra Babu observed, "From 1950 when the Supreme Court was established with eight judges to this moment when there are 38 judges, we can see how far we have advanced. There is also an enormous growth in litigation which reflects equally complex issues that face the court, touching the rights of the citizens, powers of the state and the very structure of the Constitution. A court earns public confidence not only through its judgements but also public understanding. The Constitution has shaped the growth of India's democratic journey while maintaining its dignity. It will be very beneficial to future law scholars and researchers."

Hon'ble Mr. Justice R.M. Lodha highlighted the significance of preserving 75 years of the Supreme Court's work and the legacies of former Chief Justices, recognising the Museum as a symbol of the rule of law. "An institution such as the Supreme Court of India symbolises the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. The landmark judgements displayed at the museum are decisions that transformed India's Constitutional landscape. It is not that the Supreme Court has shone brightly all these years; sometimes it was eclipsed by full or partial darkness and sometimes it shone like a diamond. The brighter radiance has definitely been far more. Through some judgements, great inequalities were removed. The locus standi rule was removed to help poor and marginalised people by inventing public interest litigation but has not been able to curb its misuse! The concept of the Basic Structure of the Constitution was propounded and it was held that the Parliament did not have the power to amend the basic structure of the Constitution. Judges have demonstrated astute judgement and principled action to guide the court through complex and changing situations."

Hon'ble Mr. Justice P. Sathasivam recalled how the office of the Chief Justice was a modest one when it sat for the first time in January, 1950. It carried administrative duties, held a place of honour and was rarely tested. Today, 76 years later, it is one of the most important pillars of our constitutional democracy. "Institutions are best judged by their functioning under stress or when they are weakened. India's Supreme Court has withstood external pressures which rests on three things: independence from the executive, integrity that earns public trust, and transparency that turns that trust into confidence."

Congratulating JGU on the initiative, Hon'ble Mr. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan said, "I encourage law students to learn the foundational principles of the Constitution of India as they are the future leaders of the country and must understand what their duties are. Your duty is to lead your clients to channels of wisdom. The Indian judiciary is one of the most prestigious in the world and the university must train future leaders in law as the country's progress depends on it." Hon'ble Mr. Justice B.N. Kirpal also joined the commemorative proceedings.*

The Museum's five galleries translate its vision into a journey through the ideas, voices, decisions and responsibilities that have defined the pursuit of justice in India.

Pathways of Justice introduces visitors to the historical and social foundations of justice. Ten marble plaques recall trials from colonial India, while artworks explore freedom from untouchability, dowry and bonded labour, alongside education, transparency, workplace dignity and climate justice. Reading Justice transforms books into a wall of shared knowledge, while a model of the Supreme Court stands beneath the suspended Branches of Justice, connecting the institution's architectural presence with its wider constitutional significance.

Pillars of Justice brings visitors face to face with judicial leadership through 20 pillars, each featuring four interactive screens that present the lives of Chief Justices alongside art from the Constitution. Twenty-two regional handloom tapestries express "justice" in every language of the Eighth Schedule. Together with models of 25 High Courts, they evoke the linguistic diversity and institutional breadth of India's constitutional democracy.

Hall of Constitutional Voices places speech, memory and testimony at the heart of the Museum experience. Recordings bring together the voices of 11 figures who helped shape India's constitutional imagination, while an Oral History Project features individual conversations with former Chief Justices and distinguished judges, preserving their reflections for future generations.

Keystones of Justice explores 20 defining judgments and the ideas that underpin them. A Holographic Court offers an immersive encounter with the courtroom, while From Paper to Precedent, fashioned from ceramics, paper and jute, honours the painstaking work behind every judgment.

Ideas of Justice brings together a sculpture garden and judges' busts, using artistic expression to explore the meaning and responsibilities of judicial office. The Robe of Justice embodies these responsibilities through art, while The Right to Fly celebrates Mr. Naveen Jindal's constitutional journey to affirm citizens' freedom to fly the National Flag.

Professor (Dr.) Dipika Jain, Executive Dean, Jindal Global Law School, presented an overview of the Law School's founding mission to transform legal education in India through global standards of academic excellence, situating the Museum within its broader educational purpose.

Reflecting on the occasion, Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance, O.P. Jindal Global University, said: "The Constitution Museum and the Chief Justices of India Museum reflect our University's vision of deepening understanding of India's constitutional journey and sharing its contributions to law and justice with the world. This vision finds further expression in the Global Lawyers Fellowship Program (GLFP), commencing on 1 December, through which we will host more than 600 lawyers and judges from 40 countries. Together, these initiatives connect the preservation of India's constitutional heritage with international dialogue, shared learning and the pursuit of justice across borders."

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, Registrar, O.P. Jindal Global University, delivered the concluding remarks.

Through this landmark initiative, JGU brings India's judicial heritage into the public imagination, creating a space where students, scholars and citizens can encounter the people behind the judgments and the constitutional ideals behind the institutions. In preserving the legacy of the Chief Justices of India, the Museum invites every visitor to understand justice as a responsibility carried across generations.

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