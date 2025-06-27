100 kg Vegan Biryani Cooked by SRMUH Hotel Management Students in Record-Breaking Campus Culinary Event

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: In a large-scale culinary exercise led by students from the Faculty of Hotel Management at SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat (SRMUH), a total of 100 kilograms of vegan biryani made using mock meat was prepared and served in 601 portions at the university campus.

The event, grounded in sustainability and skill application, marked a bold and structured attempt at a potential world record -- but for many on campus, it became a symbol of teamwork, precision, and hands-on learning under pressure.

Sustainability With Combined Culinary Skills in the Kitchen

The plant-based biryani featured soy-based mock meat and traditional Indian spices, combining ethical food choices with culinary tradition. Students navigated the challenge of working with alternate protein textures, ensuring flavour and consistency in every portion.

As one of the instructors noted, "Mock meat doesn't behave the same way as traditional protein sources. That required the team to think technically, adapt fast, and keep quality consistent across all 601 plates."

Hospitality Training That Builds Global Careers

The Faculty of Hotel Management at SRMUH blends practical exposure with world-class infrastructure to prepare students for global hospitality careers. The institution provides two undergraduate courses in the hospitality department:

1. B.Sc. - Hospitality and Hotel Administration

2. B.Sc. - Hotel Management and Catering Technology

The B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration is a prestigious programme offered by the National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) and is recognised by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). This programme represents the academic collaboration between NCHMCT and JNU, combining practical hospitality training with a strong educational foundation. The university also has world-class infrastructural facilities to boost student learning and training for the more demanding hospitality industry.

* Excellent Kitchen and Bakery Labs

* Language & Computer Labs

* Advanced Training Restaurant with Mock Bar

* Air-Conditioned Classrooms

* Model Hotel Guest Rooms and Hotel Reception Set-Up

SRMUH Offers Learning Beyond the Classroom

The initiative reflected SRMUH's commitment to experiential learning -- a key tenet of its pedagogy. Students were assessed on coordination, hygiene standards, recipe standardisation, and time management -- not on theory, but in action.

This aligns with the university's broader academic model that blends core knowledge with industry alignment. , recently recognised as India's leading institution for IT-Enabled Learning by Education World 2025, is increasingly known for its practice-based, technology-integrated academic structure.

Located on a 47-acre campus in Delhi-NCR, SRMUH offers over 50 undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes across disciplines.

International Exposure and Research Depth

SRMUH's curriculum is reviewed annually by the Boards of Studies, comprising industry professionals and global academics. Its International Advisory Board includes scholars from the University of Oxford, Johns Hopkins, CNR,S France, and Chiba University, Japan.

Faculty hail from IITs, IIMs, NLUs, and top global institutions. The leadership includes Prof. (Dr.) Paramjit Jaswal, a legal academic with citations by the Supreme Court, and Prof. V. Samuel Raj, a biochemist whose work includes research with Nobel Laureate Prof. Ada Yonath.

Entrepreneurship, Internships, and High Placements

The Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) -- recognised by the Ministry of Education -- supports student startups with seed funding. Alumni like Nishit Bhasin, featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 North America, are products of this system.

Campus Life with Global Touchpoints

SRMUH's digitally enabled campus includes:

* AC classrooms, research labs, and simulation centres

* Modern hostels with private bathrooms, meals, and Wi-Fi

* Gyms, music & reading rooms, salon, pharmacy, and sports complexes

* Centres of Excellence with Siemens & Bosch for Industry 4.0 skills

Student life includes over 20 clubs, NCC, NSS, and regular cultural events. The campus is well-connected to Delhi, Rohtak, Karnal, and Panipat via shuttle links.

Global Collaboration and Accreditations

SRMUH partners with institutions in France, Germany, the USA, Brazil, South Korea, and more. These collaborations drive faculty exchange, joint research, and global immersion programmes.

The university is accredited by:

* University Grants Commission (UGC)

* NAAC (A+ Grade)

* DSIR

* Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

These recognitions reflect SRMUH's growing academic and research footprint on national and international platforms.

A Culinary Moment That Captured the Ethos

For the Hotel Management students who stood over simmering pots for hours, the event was about more than numbers. "We learned how to run a real operation -- from logistics to last-minute changes," said one student. "And we saw how discipline builds trust when working as a team."

As SRMUH continues to reimagine applied education, events like these capture its evolving ethos: knowledge that's lived, not just learned.

