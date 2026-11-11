13th MTB Shimla 2026 Concludes Successfully, Celebrating Mountain Biking Excellence and Adventure Tourism in Himachal Pradesh

PNN

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 11 :The 13th edition of MTB Shimla 2026 concluded successfully on October 25, 2026, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, bringing together 72 mountain biking cyclists from 20 cities across India. Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), the three-day event celebrated competitive cycling, adventure sports and the growing mountain biking culture in India.

The competition featured approximately 130 kilometres of challenging Himalayan routes, with around 3,800 metres of cumulative climbing and 3,500 metres of descent. The demanding terrain tested participants' endurance, technical abilities and determination across steep climbs, forest trails and challenging descents. Out of the 72 participating cyclists, 52 successfully completed the race.

Atul Kumar Claims the Overall Championship

The highlight of MTB Shimla 2026 was the impressive performance of Atul Kumar from Dharamshala, who secured the overall championship with a combined timing of 5 hours, 9 minutes and 25 seconds.

Ayush Negi from Dehradun finished in second position with a timing of 5 hours, 14 minutes and 49 seconds, while Vansh Kalia from Shimla secured third place with a timing of 5 hours, 18 minutes and 5 seconds.

The competition also recognised outstanding performances across different categories, highlighting the participation of both experienced athletes and emerging cyclists.

In the Under-19 Boys category, Arnav from Chandigarh secured first place, followed by Puneet Thakur from Shimla and Arnav Chauhan from Dharamshala. In the Under-16 Boys category, Satvik Basta from Shimla claimed the top position, while Sneho Roy and Samaruth Rajesh from Bengaluru secured second and third positions, respectively.

Mangal Singh from Hoshiarpur won the Masters Men category, followed by Gaurav Thakur from Solan and Roberto Bello from Delhi. In the Women's category, Aira Saran from Bengaluru secured first place, followed by Anupama from Gurugram and Anjali from Panchkula.

The winners were recognised during the closing ceremony and prize distribution held on October 25.

Three Days of Cycling Across the Himalayan Terrain

The event commenced on October 23 with a Heritage Ride from the historic Ridge in Shimla. Participants cycled through prominent locations, including Chaura Maidan, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Summerhill and Vidhan Sabha, experiencing the city's heritage and surrounding landscapes.

The subsequent competitive stages took riders through challenging mountain routes around Sanjauli, Dhalli, the Shimla Water Catchment Wildlife Sanctuary, Kufri, Mashobra, Charabra, Moolkoti, Sipur and Fagu.

The routes featured demanding climbs, forest sections and technical descents that required riders to maintain focus, manage their energy and demonstrate strong cycling skills. The final stage concluded at the Ridge, marking the end of three days of competitive mountain biking.

HASTPA's Contribution to India's Mountain Biking Community

Founded in 2005, HASTPA has spent more than two decades promoting mountain biking and adventure sports in India. Through initiatives such as MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, the organisation has created opportunities for cyclists to participate in organised competitions, develop their abilities and gain valuable sporting experience.

Its initiatives extend beyond competitive events and focus on grassroots talent development, youth participation, school engagement, cycling awareness and road safety. HASTPA also promotes helmet awareness and advocates the development of professionally planned cycling trails and supporting infrastructure.

The successful completion of the 13th edition reflected the organisation's continued efforts to strengthen India's mountain biking ecosystem and encourage more young people to explore cycling as a sport.

Strengthening Himachal Pradesh's Adventure Tourism Potential

MTB Shimla 2026 also highlighted Himachal Pradesh's potential as a destination for mountain biking and adventure tourism. By taking participants through forests, mountain trails, villages and scenic landscapes, the event showcased a different way of experiencing the Himalayan region.

Such sporting events can support local economic activity by creating opportunities for accommodation providers, transport operators, guides, homestays and other tourism-related businesses. They also encourage visitors to explore destinations beyond conventional tourist attractions.

HASTPA's broader vision includes developing quality cycling trails, encouraging safer roads, supporting young sporting talent and promoting sustainable adventure tourism across the Himalayan region.

The conclusion of MTB Shimla 2026 marked another milestone in the organisation's journey of promoting mountain biking in India while bringing together sporting excellence, community participation and tourism development.

About HASTPA

The Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) is a non-profit organisation established in 2005. It is dedicated to promoting mountain biking, adventure sports, sustainable tourism and youth development in the Himalayan region. Through its flagship initiatives, MTB Himalaya and MTB Shimla, HASTPA continues to encourage cycling participation, support emerging athletes and showcase Himachal Pradesh as an adventure sports destination.

Media Contact:

Mohit Sood

Founder & President, HASTPA

Mobile: +91 94180 45678

Media Team: 8988000789, 9816569096

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