13th Telangana's Education Fair 2024 to Empower Aspiring Engineers by Apex Educational Services

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 6: Apex Educational Services, in collaboration with Impact Foundation International, proudly announces the 13th Telangana's Education Fair. This significant event will be held at Visvesvaraya Bhawan, Khairatabad, Hyderabad on the 8th and 9th of June, from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Guidance and Opportunities for Aspiring Engineers

The Education Fair aims to provide comprehensive guidance to students navigating the complex process of selecting EAPCET web options, choosing the right engineering college and branch, and understanding the diverse employment opportunities available in emerging fields of engineering. Personalized advice will be available on potential college placements based on EAPCET ranks, and insights into future-oriented courses post-intermediate.

Dinesh Kumar, CEO of Apex Educational Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the event: "We are thrilled to host the 13th Telangana's Education Fair. Our goal is to empower students with the knowledge and resources they need to achieve their academic and career aspirations. We believe this fair will serve as a crucial stepping stone for many young minds."

The event is generously supported by a range of esteemed sponsors:

* Platinum Sponsor: Marwadi University, Rajkot, Gujarat

* Diamond Sponsor: Sri Datta Group of Institutions

* Gold Sponsor: Karnavati University, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat

* Silver Sponsor: Chaitanya Deemed to be University

Co-sponsors include:

* Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology & St. Mary's Group of Institutions

* Vigyan Group of Institutions, Hyderabad

* Kommuri Pratap Reddy Institute of Technology

* Shreyas Institute of Engineering Technology

Media partner for the event is V6 News, ensuring widespread coverage and outreach.

Dignitaries and Launch Event

The official poster of the 13th Telangana's Education Fair was ceremoniously launched by notable dignitaries including Prof. D. Ravinder, Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, Prof. K. Seetharama Rao, Vice-Chancellor of BRAOU, and Prof. R. Limbadri, Chairman of TSCHE. These distinguished guests will also be present during the fair to offer their insights and guidance to the attendees.

Prof. D. Ravinder emphasized the importance of such educational fairs in shaping the future of students. "This fair is a vital resource for students and their parents to make informed decisions about their education and career paths. It provides a unique opportunity to interact directly with experts and representatives from leading educational institutions," he stated.

Apex Educational Services: Authorized and Experienced

Apex Educational Services is authorized by numerous universities, medical colleges, engineering colleges, and management colleges across major states in India. The organization is professionally managed by experienced counselors and staff who conduct their daily activities with high competence, ensuring a smooth and beneficial experience for all attendees.

Exhibitors and Opportunities

The Education Fair will feature exhibitors from Indian and international universities and institutions offering courses in various fields such as Medical, Engineering Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture, Management, Aviation, Hospitality, Media, Animation, Fashion & Interior Designing, Fine Arts, Music, Overseas Education, Employment Agencies, and Educational Loan Providers.

"The Educational Fair is for the students and the educational institutions. We aim to bridge the gap between the students and the institutions. Many renowned universities and educational institutions are participating in this event," Dinesh Kumar added.

"This is the 13th Largest Educational Fair being organized by Apex Educational Services. The sole mission is to bring students to the doorsteps of educational institutions. There will be spot admissions and interviews at the Educational Fair, giving a fair chance to the students to secure immediate admissions."

The Education Fair 2024 will provide a fair chance to students, including intermediate students, graduates, diploma students, academicians, parents, and those who have appeared for EAPCET/ICET/ECET/PGECET exams, to build their future.

Why Attend?

Telangana's Education Fair stands as the definitive answer to the myriad questions and concerns that students and parents face during the crucial phase of college and course selection. By attending, participants will gain access to expert advice, detailed information about various engineering branches, and direct interactions with representatives from leading educational institutions. This fair is designed to help students make informed decisions that will shape their future academic and professional trajectories.

Apex Educational Services stands as a leading education consultancy, dedicated to guiding students towards their academic and career aspirations. With authorization from numerous universities, medical colleges, engineering colleges, and management colleges across major states in India, Apex has established itself as a trusted name in the field of education consultancy.

Event Details:

* Date: 8th and 9th June 2024

* Time: 10 AM - 6 PM

* Venue: Visvesvaraya Bhawan, Khairatabad, Hyderabad

* Entry: Free

Entry to the event is free, making it accessible to all students and their families. Interested participants can register at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfnqDUPENWRT-iDJEarMUOX5pY-nsu_NlBnbIoLeBt4X-xnow/viewform?usp=sf_link

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)