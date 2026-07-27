141% Rise in 'Protein for Kids' Searches Signals India's Biggest Parenting Nutrition Shift, Reveals Gritzo Protein Trend Report 2026

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 27: Protein is no longer confined to gyms, athletes or sports nutrition. It has quietly entered Indian kitchens, lunchboxes and parenting conversations, emerging as one of the biggest nutrition priorities for families. According to the Gritzo Protein Trend Report 2026, Indian parents are increasingly placing protein at the centre of their children's nutrition decisions. The report, released by science-backed kids' nutrition brand, reveals a growing shift towards what it calls "Protein-First Parenting"- a new approach where parents actively evaluate, monitor and prioritise protein intake for their children.

This shift is clearly visible in consumer behaviour. Searches for "protein for kids" have increased by 141% over the last five years. India now records more than 41 lakh protein-related searches every month, while over 2,700 monthly searches specifically focus on children's protein requirements. Searches for "protein powder for kids" average nearly 1,600 every month, while "kids protein powder" contributes another 1,100 monthly searches, reflecting growing interest in specialised nutrition solutions.

The report also finds that protein has emerged as the most searched nutrient for children, accounting for nearly 20% of all nutrient-related conversations among mothers. While height and weight gain remain important, parents increasingly associate protein with immunity, energy, physical strength, concentration, brain development, recovery, metabolism and overall wellbeing.

This growing interest also reflects a larger concern among parents regarding whether everyday diets consistently provide enough protein. While home-cooked meals continue to form the foundation of children's diets, many parents believe regular meals alone may not adequately meet protein requirements, particularly for picky eaters and children with smaller appetites.

The Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) recommends 12.5 grams of protein per day for children aged 1-3 years, 16 grams for children aged 4-6 years and 23 grams for children between 7-9 years. Protein requirements increase further with age, reaching 32 grams for boys and 33 grams for girls aged 10-12 years, 45 grams for boys and 43 grams for girls aged 13-15 years, and 55 grams for boys and 46 grams for girls aged 16-18 years. Paediatricians also consider approximately 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight as an ideal daily intake for children.

As a result, many parents are consciously incorporating eggs, dairy products, paneer, pulses, lentils, nuts and seeds into daily diets to address what they perceive as a growing "protein gap." They are also increasingly researching protein requirements, monitoring intake levels and seeking scientific information independently.

Perhaps the strongest finding of the report is the changing way parents evaluate nutrition products. Protein has become the primary nutrient mothers evaluate on-pack, often before examining other claims. Gram-specific protein information now serves as the strongest trust signal, outperforming widely used claims such as "No Added Sugar", "No Preservatives" and "Clean Label."

Mothers described Gritzo's differentiated protein variants (4g, 6g and 7g for children aged two to six years, and 7g, 10g, 11g and 14g for children aged seven to twelve years) as making product selection "easy", "logical" and "trustworthy". Parents of active children particularly appreciated the Athlete variant, which delivers 14-17 grams of protein per serving and contributes significantly towards daily protein requirements.

Sushant Kotian, Brand Head, Gritzo said, "This report is not just about protein; it is about the changing mindset of Indian parents. The modern parent is increasingly becoming a researcher, an investigator and an informed decision-maker. They are moving away from one-size-fits-all nutrition and embracing personalised, evidence-backed choices for their children. The growing attention on protein signals a larger movement towards preventive and proactive nutrition, where parents are making decisions today to support long-term health outcomes. We believe this shift will fundamentally reshape how children's nutrition products are developed, communicated and evaluated in the years ahead."

As parents become more informed and research-driven, the children's nutrition category is witnessing a broader transformation where evidence and clearly quantified nutrition are beginning to outweigh traditional marketing messages. The Gritzo Protein Trend Report 2026 concludes that protein is no longer simply another ingredient in children's nutrition. It has become the new language of trust, shaping how parents evaluate products, interpret labels and make decisions for their children's growth and development.

About Gritzo: Gritzo, founded in 2019 by Sameer Maheshwari, is India's only 'personalized nutrition brand' for children. We at Gritzo believe that every child's growth journey is unique and their nutritional needs vary as per their age, gender and health goals. We cater to this very need by offering a range of nutritional mixes that have high nutrition value for children.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)