1500 Meritorious Students from UP, Bihar & Jharkhand felicitated during Scholars' Summit 2026 at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh

PRNewswire

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11: Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh, India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University, organised the two-day CU Scholars' Summit 2026 at its campus. Around 1,500 meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand participated in the summit.

The university had earlier announced scholarships worth up to ₹50 crore through CUCET (Chandigarh University Common Entrance Test) for the academic session 2026-27. Students who delivered outstanding performances in the examination were awarded scholarships of up to 100 per cent. The CU Scholars' Summit was organised to recognise and celebrate these talented achievers.

More than 1,000 engineering students were honoured on the first day of the summit. On the concluding day, Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh attended the event as the Chief Guest. Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chancellor, Chandigarh University; Prof. (Dr.) Vineet Kumar Nair, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh; Prof. (Dr.) T.P. Singh, Pro Vice-Chancellor; and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The summit witnessed the participation of renowned industry experts, policymakers and Chandigarh University alumni. During the specially curated industry interaction sessions, Aman Gupta, Co-founder of boAt and Founder of Off/Beat; Dr. Shailesh Kumar, EVP and Chief Data Scientist, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited; Aswathy Venugopal, Senior Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Arpit Trivedi, Senior Vice President, Hitachi Systems India Private Limited; Aparajita, Government Advisory (Climate Change, Sustainable Development and Public Policy), StartInUP; Indian actor and singer Aparshakti Khurana; Radhika Pant; and celebrated singer Asees Kaur shared their experiences and insights with students.

The experts deliberated on digital infrastructure, enterprise systems, industry-ready technology skills, artificial intelligence and the future of engineering and technology careers. They emphasised that in today's competitive world, academic qualifications alone are not enough, and that practical skills, problem-solving abilities and the capacity to adapt to emerging technologies are equally important.

The experts also observed that AI and digital technologies are set to transform every sector in the coming years. Students who continuously upgrade their knowledge and acquire new-age skills, they said, will be best positioned to seize future career opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest of the event, Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh said that he felt proud to be at Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh. "This is not merely a university, but a remarkable institution dedicated to identifying talent, nurturing it and preparing young minds for nation building. I am truly impressed by the innovations and research models showcased by students here. Innovative concepts such as generating electricity through footprints demonstrate that India's youth are not just learning but are also creating solutions for the future," he said.

Highlighting the core objective of the National Education Policy 2020 is to integrate education with technology, employability, and values, and that Chandigarh University is effectively translating this vision into reality. "I have witnessed among students here not only technological competence but also a strong sense of commitment towards the nation. Patriotism is not confined to protecting the country's borders; it also means contributing to national progress through knowledge, innovation and meaningful work. Chandigarh is preparing young people for the future with this very spirit," he added.

Highlighting Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a major higher education destination, Upadhyay said that the presence of world-class institutions such as Chandigarh University is accelerating this transformation. He expressed confidence that students of the university would play a leading role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and help India achieve new heights of global leadership through knowledge, research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha and Chancellor, Chandigarh University said that CUCET is not merely an entrance examination but a powerful platform for identifying talent and ensuring access to quality education by removing financial barriers. "Our scholarship initiative has been launched to ensure that no deserving student is forced to compromise on his or her aspirations due to financial constraints. Every parent dreams of seeing their children achieve what they themselves could not. That is why investing in a child's dreams is the most meaningful investment. Today's Gen Z students have bigger, more global and more ambitious aspirations than ever before. Artificial Intelligence is transforming every sector, and the coming years will witness technology becoming powerful enough to enable individuals to achieve what once required entire organisations. In such an environment, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh aims not merely to award degrees but to develop future leaders capable of leveraging AI and emerging technologies for societal and national development," he added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, Sandhu said that under his leadership the country is rapidly advancing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. "His 4,399 days in office and successive third term have provided fresh momentum to India's developmental journey and strengthened the nation's resolve to emerge as a developed country," he said.

Highlighting the university's vision, Sandhu said that as India's first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh is equipping students not only with academic excellence but also with industry-ready skills, an innovation-driven mindset and global exposure. "CU Scholars' Summit 2026 is an important reflection of this vision, where we are honouring meritorious students from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. I am proud that within just one year, Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh has built a vibrant ecosystem of education, innovation and opportunities that is opening new pathways for students. We are confident that these young scholars will play a significant role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat and establishing India as a global leader in AI and technology," he added.

About Chandigarh University Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)

Envisioned to foster a culture of sustainability and empower future global leaders, Chandigarh University, Uttar Pradesh, immerses 21st-century learners in a personalised and experiential learning experience, integrating an AI-powered academic model and a multidimensional, futuristic perspective on education. Our Uttar Pradesh campus carries forward the venerable legacy of more than a decade of Chandigarh University, Punjab, which has established itself as India's No. 1 Private University and a torchbearer of groundbreaking pedagogy and research-driven innovation. The AI-augmented new campus offers a broad spectrum of industry-driven futuristic academic programs encompassing data-driven insights, virtual reality experiences, real-world simulations, corporate mentorship, international perspective, interdisciplinary research, cultivation of entrepreneurial spirit, and professional competencies.

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