17-Year-Old Student Saachi Pasari Disrupts the Luxury Market with the Global Debut of 'Hangover'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: A new independent luxury fashion label is entering India's growing premium womenswear market. Founded by 17-year-old Mumbai student Saachi Pasari, Hangover officially launched earlier this year with a limited-edition debut collection that sold out within days of its digital release. The label positions itself within the growing space between occasion wear and contemporary nightlife fashion, offering statement silhouettes designed for younger consumers seeking exclusivity and elevated styling. The debut collection includes dresses featuring intricate hand embroidery, detailed handwork, and embellishments created using high-quality stones, beads, and crystals. The collection draws inspiration from nightlife culture, modern glamour, and current fashion trends while focusing on wearability and comfort.

Limited Drops and Growing Consumer Demand

Rather than operating on a large-scale production model, Hangover follows a limited monthly drop format, releasing small quantities of designs at a time. The strategy reflects a broader shift within the luxury fashion industry, where exclusivity and scarcity increasingly drive consumer demand, particularly among Gen Z audiences. The brand's early traction also highlights the growing influence of digitally native luxury labels emerging from India. Despite maintaining a relatively small social media presence during launch, Hangover reportedly generated strong initial demand across multiple cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, and Los Angeles.

Craftsmanship at the Core of the Brand

A major focus for the label is craftsmanship and garment detailing. According to the brand, each piece undergoes extensive embroidery and tailoring work, with some garments requiring up to 200 man-hours before completion. The production process combines hand-finished embellishment techniques with contemporary silhouettes intended for modern eveningwear consumers. Hangover's designs also emphasize premium fabrics and limited-edition construction. The brand says its focus is on creating pieces that feel "young, bold, and personal," while prioritizing high-quality craftsmanship and statement design elements. This approach is becoming increasingly common among newer luxury labels attempting to distinguish themselves in a saturated premium fashion market.

The Inspiration Behind 'Hangover'

The name "Hangover" itself is inspired by the idea of memorable nights, celebration, and high-energy experiences. According to the founder, the brand was created to make wearers feel confident, glamorous, and expressive through fashion choices that stand out while remaining easy to style. While the brand is still in its early stages, Hangover enters the market at a time when Indian luxury consumers are increasingly shifting toward homegrown designer labels rather than relying solely on international brands. Over the past few years, India's premium fashion segment has seen growing demand for limited-run collections, handcrafted garments, and occasion-focused dressing, particularly among younger shoppers influenced by social media and nightlife culture.

Balancing Education and Entrepreneurship

Pasari, who is currently completing her studies at the German International School in Mumbai, has balanced the launch of the brand alongside academic commitments. While Hangover remains independently positioned, the founder has acknowledged receiving operational guidance from her father, Abhishek Pasari, who leads textile company ABP Industries. However, the brand's positioning, visual direction, and market identity have been developed specifically for a younger fashion audience. According to Pasari, the team spent several months researching consumer behavior and identifying gaps within the premium womenswear space before launching the collection.

What's Next for the Brand

Industry observers note that digitally led fashion businesses are increasingly reducing reliance on traditional retail models. Brands targeting younger luxury shoppers are instead focusing on curated online drops, exclusivity-driven marketing, and community-led visibility. Hangover appears to be following this approach, using selective releases and highly stylized visual branding to create demand rather than pursuing large-scale inventory expansion. The brand is now preparing for future monthly drops while also exploring physical retail expansion in Mumbai. According to the company, plans are underway for a flagship storefront that would allow customers to experience the garments, fabrics, and detailing in person. As India's independent luxury fashion space continues to evolve, Hangover represents a new generation of youth-led labels blending handcrafted design, digital-first strategy, and limited-edition exclusivity. Its early response suggests there is increasing appetite among younger consumers for contemporary Indian brands that combine premium craftsmanship with modern nightlife-inspired aesthetics.

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Instagram link: Hangover by Saachi

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