182 Chandigarh University Animation & Multimedia Students Secure Jobs in Top Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital Media & Filmmaking Studios

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], August 1: Chandigarh: With the ever-rising demand for skilled professionals in animation, visual effects (VFX), gaming and digital content creation, Chandigarh University's 182 Animation and Multimedia students have secured jobs with prestigious companies, studios, advertising agencies, media houses and other organizations in the past three years.

Sharing details, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said 146 students of undergraduate programs (B Sc Animation, VFX & Gaming and Digital Film Making) along with 36 students from the post-graduate program (M Sc Animation & Multimedia Technology) have secured jobs during 2024, 2025 and 2026 with the highest package of Rs 6 Lakh Per Annum (LPA).

He said the top recruiters among 120 companies which have hired Chandigarh University's Animation and Multimedia students during this period included Adfine Media and Designix, XPAND LABS, Kahr Customize GmbH (Austria), AdGlobal360, Creative Eye Production House, NB Media Productions, Nishabd Entertainers, Antier Solutions, Prepper Media, VR Expert Animation Studio, Arena Animation, Creative Ascent Studio, Shabd Production House, Dashtoon, Nextilo Pvt. Ltd., Chhapdoh, Chinmastika Cares Foundation, Digify Consultant Pvt. Ltd., ITM Dehradun, Coding on the Rocks and several other leading organisations.

On domain-wise placements, Sandhu said, "104 Animation and Multimedia students have secured jobs as video editors and graphic designers, 17 students have secured job as 2D and 3D artists, journalists, graphic designers, visualizers and animators. Eight Animation and Multimedia students have secured roles as content creators, content writers and creative designers. Several other students have secured roles in animation, VFX, app design, cinematography and editing, emote design and animation, sketch artistry, UI/UX design, AI automation, gaming, and other specialized multimedia fields. This apart, CU's 12 Animation and Multimedia students have launched successful startups including Tiny Heads, Saltlady Motion Pictures, Goofymation Studios, None MadebyUs, and Suyansh Studio,".

Highlighting the University's strong emphasis on experiential learning, Sandhu said for grooming Animation and Multimedia students into successful professionals for animation, visual effects, gaming, immersive media, and digital content creation, Chandigarh University has facilitated internships with prestigious studios, companies, institutions, and advertising agencies for over 174 students, including 142 students of UG programs and 32 students of PG program during, the past three years, providing industry exposure and hands-on experience beyond classroom teaching

"At Chandigarh University, we understand that imagination has the power to shape worlds. Our Animation, VFX, and Gaming programs are designed to challenge creative minds, stretch artistic boundaries while transforming passion into professional expertise. We provide students with cutting-edge tools, industry-driven training, and an environment of innovation to create breathtaking visuals, worlds, and stories that will shape the future of the global creative industry," he added.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu said, "Chandigarh University's Department of Animation and Multimedia under the University Institute of Film and Visual Arts prepares students for successful careers in animation, visual effects, gaming, immersive media and digital storytelling. The curriculum promotes industry exposure and has been designed to create the next generation of visual storytellers by emphasizing creative arts, cinematic storytelling and advanced technologies in animation and multimedia. The Department of Animation & Multimedia follows a studio-based learning approach supported by AI-integrated curricula, enabling students to master emerging technologies in animation, VFX, game design and virtual reality.

He said Chandigarh University's Department of Animation & Multimedia is equipped with world-class laboratories and equipment to help students upgrade their skills in most sought-after specializations.

"The Department of Animation & Multimedia houses a total of 22 labs and studios including world-class computer labs, VFX Labs, 2D and 3D Animation Labs, Cell Animation Labs, Pre-Production Labs, VR and Gaming Labs, Sound Studios, Chroma Studios, and AR/VR Studios to offer students a creative and industry-simulated learning environment to bring their imaginations to life. These 22 labs and studios provide CU students training on the latest software and technologies used in the industry. Furthermore, recognizing the importance of real-world exposure, the department organizes studio visits and field trips twice a semester, enabling students to effectively navigate the rapidly changing world and utilize cutting-edge technological tools," Sandhu said.

He said through an industry-focused curriculum, project-based learning, expert mentorship, AI-enabled tools and state-of-the-art laboratories, the Department of Animation and Multimedia at Chandigarh University is preparing students for the creative and digital world of the future. The program covers all key aspects of visual storytelling and game design, using cutting-edge technologies and professional software widely adopted across the animation and gaming industry.

"Expert sessions are regularly organized to connect students with industry professionals and pave the way for successful careers in the animation, gaming, and digital media sectors. In recent years, the department has hosted renowned figures such as Biren Ghose (Managing Director, Technicolor Group, and Executive Director for Asia-Pacific & Global ExCom), Rohit Tiwari (Actor, Director, Writer), Vidit Kundra (Assemble Entertainment), Vaibhav Kumaresh (International Animation Filmmaker), Viren Patil (Zebu Animation), Shyam Deshpande (Krafton), Druhin Mukherjee (Godspeed Games), and Manvendra Shukla (CEO, Lakshya Digital). These professionals have mentored students by sharing their professional experiences and insights into emerging technologies, industry trends and career opportunities. Chandigarh University aims to cultivate a future generation of skilled animators, VFX artists, and game creators capable of showcasing their talent in alignment with international standards," Sandhu said.

He said Chandigarh University's Department of Animation and Multimedia offers modern, industry-oriented courses including B Sc in Animation, VFX & Gaming, B Sc in Digital Filmmaking and M Sc in Animation & Multimedia Technology for grooming students into successful professionals. The curriculum of these programs is aligned with the industry demands and future technologies in animation, gaming, AI Art, interactive media, filmmaking, digital entertainment and advertising.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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