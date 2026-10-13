2026 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum to Convene Global Network to Shape What's Next for Global Business

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) - an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations across nearly 100 countries and territories - will virtually host the 2026 WTCA Member Forum from October 27-28, bringing together its global network to exchange ideas, share practical strategies and explore how WTC businesses can prepare for the opportunities shaping the future of global business.

Centered on the theme "Connecting Ideas. Shaping What's Next," the annual Member Forum will draw on the collective expertise of WTCA members around the world, with programming focused on turning lessons from across the network into action in local markets. Sessions will explore how WTC businesses are responding to changing industries and investment patterns, strengthening local business communities, creating globally connected opportunities and positioning their organizations and places for the future.

The Forum will open with a briefing from WTCA Chair, Board of Directors John E. Drew and WTCA's new Chief Executive Officer Annette Gregg, who will share perspectives on the Association's direction, developments across the global network and priorities for the year ahead.

"This year's Member Forum comes at a pivotal time for our Association as we recently moved our Headquarters office to One World Trade Center, and announced the appointment of the Association's new CEO," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "The Forum is designed to be an annual touchpoint to reconnect with our members from around the world and tap into one of the greatest strengths of WTCA - the knowledge, experiences and ideas that exist throughout our global membership. We also plan for this to be the Association's last virtual Member Forum as we are aiming to get back to our in-person format at One World Trade Center starting next year."

"The Forum marks an important first for me as I join WTCA, and I'm excited to meet our members from around the world and begin this next chapter together," added Annette Gregg, WTCA Chief Executive Officer. "As I step into this role, I look forward to building on the Association's strong foundation while exploring new ways to support our members and strengthen the impact of WTCA around the world."

Throughout the two-day program, WTCA members and industry leaders will share practical approaches and ideas that can be applied across markets. Key sessions include "WTCA Member Power Pitches: Shaping What's Next," a fast-paced showcase of ideas and initiatives creating value at WTC locations around the world. The interactive "Introducing the WTC Business Club Playbook: Build Locally. Connect Globally" session will introduce a new framework for building local business communities and creating pathways to introductions, trade support and opportunities across the global WTCA network. The "Future-Ready WTC Businesses: Creating Places that Shape What's Next" session will explore how evolving industries, investment patterns and ways of working are influencing real estate strategies, as well as how WTC businesses can create environments that attract investment and encourage business collaboration. The interactive "Global Cafe: Trade in Transition" session will bring members together to exchange perspectives on changing trade policies, tariffs and market conditions, and explore how WTC businesses can connect emerging opportunities across the global network. And the "Technology in Action" session will showcase unique ways WTCA members are putting technology into action - from improving business matchmaking and events to creating new experiences, strengthening services and solving everyday challenges.

"Virtual does not mean less connection," added Crystal Edn, WTCA Executive Director-Member Services. "Across two days of presentations and interactive workshops, members from every region will exchange ideas and meet peers they would not otherwise reach. We built the program for every level of a WTC team. Everyone will leave with new tools, new ideas and new partners for the year ahead."

The Forum will also kick off the official countdown to the highly anticipated 57th annual WTCA Global Business Forum, which will be hosted April 4-7, 2027, in Binh Duong Ward, North of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam by WTC Binh Duong New City. The session "Destination Vietnam: Bringing the 2027 WTCA GBF to Life" will highlight the market opportunities, business experiences and programming that will shape next year's global gathering.

For more information about the 2026 WTCA Member Forum and to view the full agenda, please click here. Also, follow along on social media via #WTCAEvents.

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

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