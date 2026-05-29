3 in 4 Channel Partners in India are Disengaged: BI WORLDWIDE India's #ChannelSalesExcellence Campaign is Helping Brands Drive Engagement & Results

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 29: BI WORLDWIDE India, an industry leader in engagement and loyalty solutions, has launched the #ChannelSalesExcellence campaign - a strategic initiative to help trade marketing brands navigate the complexities of India's dynamic channel distribution landscape.

The campaign positions BI WORLDWIDE as a consultative partner in growth, that helps brands move beyond transactional incentives, to design KPI-first channel loyalty programs that deliver business impact.

BI WORLWIDE's consultative approach extends across strategy, program design, execution and optimisation - supporting brands at every stage of the loyalty journey. Rooted in behavioural science, deep domain expertise and the organisation's proprietary Design Code™ methodology, it helps create human-centric partner experiences that strengthen engagement and accelerate growth.

A Partner for Your Partners

In a world where nearly 75% of global trade flows through indirect channels such as distributor, dealer and retailer networks, channel partners are not just a route to the market; they often make or break a brand. Winning partner loyalty means winning customer loyalty, which is why brands invest millions in channel loyalty programs.

Yet, BI WORLDWIDE and Kantar's pioneering research - Drivers of Channel Partner Engagement to Enhance Brand Preference*, reveals a striking crisis - 3 out of 4 channel partners in India feel disengaged with the brand they represent.

This huge engagement gap forms the foundation of the #ChannelSalesExcellence campaign - a disruptive vision to help brands turn partner disengagement into measurable results.

Bringing this vision to life, the campaign unfolds across two strategic phases:

The first phase - Belief, focuses on the evolving complexities of channel engagement, while reinforcing trust in BI WORLDWIDE's deep understanding of channel dynamics across industries.

The second phase - Engage & Empower, shifts the focus on solutions - BI WORLDWIDE's integrated engagement ecosystem, combining Channel Solutions suite, Design Code™ methodology, the Channel Performance Model, behavioural science expertise and more, to help transform the challenges into performance.

The core of the campaign is a strong thought leadership approach, bringing together research insights, strategic frameworks and consultative expertise to help channel leaders amplify business growth. The campaign explores the evolving realities, shaping channel loyalty in India today with insights on:

* Top engagement challenges across industries

* Impact of cash vs. non-cash rewards

* Say-do gap in partner preferences

* Research-backed drivers of engagement

* Role of Design Code™ methodology in uncovering partner motivators, and more

The campaign is anchored in #ResultsThatMatter - BI WORLDWIDE India's impact-focused branding for this year, reflecting its commitment to delivering measurable impact. At the same time, it introduces a distinctive campaign branding - #ChannelSalesExcellence, to establish BI WORLDWIDE as a parter of choice for channel engagement and growth.

Speaking about the campaign, Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director and CEO, BI WORLDWIDE India stated, "At BI WORLDWIDE, we believe the most expensive channel loyalty program is the one that fails to influence partner behaviour and drive measurable business outcomes. That's where we see our role as a trusted partner in growth. Delivering impact for Fortune 500 brands for 75+ years, we realise that channel engagement is multi-dimensional, driven by the right strategy, human-centric program design, personalised recognition, aspirational rewards, advanced analytics and more, acting as an integrated ecosystem. Through the #ChannelSalesExcellence campaign, we aim to empower brands with this KPI-first, integrated ecosystem, backed by our strategic expertise, to help activate every dimension of engagement and drive results that matter."

Niveeditha A Ganguly, Marketing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India added, "India's channel business landscape is a dynamic and fiercely competitive battlefield for brands. BI WORLDWIDE's endeavour has always been to help channel leaders stay ahead with deep domain expertise, behavioural science and integrated solutions. We had partnered with Kantar to pioneer the first-ever channel engagement research in India conducted at this scale - uncovering what truly motivates partners to perform. The #ChannelSalesExcellence campaign is an extension of that commitment. It positions BI WORLDWIDE as a consultative expert, helping brands transform engagement into a business growth strategy."

BI WORLDWIDE's End-to-end, Integrated Ecosystem for Next-level Channel Growth

At the heart of BI WORLDWIDE's approach to channel success is the Channel Performance Model. Rooted in inspiration and human-centric design, it's a structured framework, built to Engage, Excite and Enable partners across the program lifecycle.

Engage

* Partner Onboarding & Activation

* Branded Partner Portal & Mobile App

* Intuitive Communication & Nudging

Excite

* Dynamic Sales & Behavioural Incentives

* Global Rewards Marketplace

* Gamified Experiences

Enable

* Tailored Product & Sales Training

* Personalised Partner Experiences

* Simplified Claims Process & Operational Excellence

* Strategic & Systematic Recognition

Complementing this framework is BI WORLDWIDE's Channel Solutions, a unified engagement ecosystem, combining:

* Cutting-edge tech: BI WORLDWIDE's flagship technology - Channel Smart and the foundation of every solution, blending intelligent automation with proven strategies.

* Expert-managed services: Consultative support, end-to-end program management, and capabilities like creative services and learning.

* High-impact rewards: Aspirational, experiential and utility rewards that build lasting emotional connections.

BI WORLDWIDE

BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader in engagement and loyalty solutions, powered by actionable behavioural science, AI, human-centric design and deep data analytics, that deliver measurable business results. The organisation partners with Fortune 500 and bluechip organisations around the world to attract, engage & retain employees, run high-impact sales incentives, and build strong, profitable channel partnerships.

Learn more at http://www.biworldwide.com/en-in. Follow the campaign on BI WORLDWIDE India's LinkedIn, Instagram and X channels using - #ChannelSalesExcellence.

*BI WORLDWIDE commissioned Kantar, the world's leading marketing data and analytics company, to conduct the first-ever, in-depth research in India on channel partner engagement. The research aimed at uncovering what truly motivates partners across 6 key industries in India and built scientific frameworks for brands to measure and strengthen engagement.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)