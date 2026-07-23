4 Chandigarh University Law Graduates Become Judicial Officers, 244 Secure Jobs at Corporate Law Firms

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 23: With early career guidance and practical legal training being provided by Chandigarh University (CU) to its law students, four CU students have secured coveted positions as Civil Judges cum Judicial Magistrates and over 244 have been hired by various corporate law firms and legal branches of top law firms and private companies, in the past four years, in addition to hundreds of students practicing law in various courts including High Courts and Supreme Court.

Chandigarh University boosts employability of its law students by providing practical exposure to aspiring legal professionals and has facilitated internships for over 1,400 of its law students at some of India's most prestigious judicial and government institutions in the past one year, helping them gain practical experience in judicial proceedings, policymaking, legal research, litigation, and public administration for a successful career in the legal profession.

Sharing details, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said "Aastha Sharma, from the LLM Batch of 2019-2022 who secured 12th rank in the J & K Civil Services (Judicial) Examination, 2023, has been appointed as a Civil Judge in Jammu and Kashmir. Another standout student from the BBA LLB (Hons) program (Batch 2018-21), Jashanpreet Kaur, achieved success in the Punjab Judicial Services Examination and was appointed as a Civil Judge cum Judicial Magistrate in 2023. Vishwas Khatak, an LLB student of Batch 2017-20, cleared the Haryana Judicial Services Examination and was appointed as Civil Judge (Junior Division) cum Judicial Magistrate First Class in 2022. Anusha Raj, a student of LLM Batch of 2021-22, has secured position as Assistant Registrar at the Bihar State Legal Services Authority, Patna."

He said that this significant milestone is a testament to the university's industry-aligned curriculum, dedicated mentorship, and unwavering commitment to shaping the next generation of judicial officers. "Chandigarh University curriculum is aligned with judiciary and competitive exams, supported by mentoring, legal drafting practice, research training, and expert sessions by judges, senior advocates, and legal professionals. Going beyond traditional classroom teaching, our students get the opportunity to get regular interaction with sitting judges and legal professionals. These engagements give students a real-world perspective on the judiciary and help them take informed career decisions," he said.

Sandhu said Chandigarh University also has a robust placement program that serves as bridge between the legal profession and students.

"Our placement programs work regularly to generate placement and training opportunities for the students. Apart from practicing law in various courts, over 244 Chandigarh University students have also been hired by various corporate law firms and legal branches of top private companies, including TACT India Pvt. Ltd, Gurgaon; Equilaw Partners, New Delhi; MACS & Associates Chartered Accountants, New Delhi; IOTA Analytics, Mohali; Civic-Minds India Pvt Ltd, Mohali; Matani-Legal Private Limited, Kanpur, UP; EXO Edge India LLP, Mohali; LAW & LEGAL Chandigarh; Naks Legal, Delhi; PACER Digital India Pvt. Ltd ,Mohali; Steel Strips Ltd, Chandigarh; Virtual Admins , Mohali; Madar Financial, Noida; Assentio Mentium Law Offices, Ghaziabad, Delhi; Lawyered.in and Vidhi Chambers," he added.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu said that through the internships at the Supreme Court, Punjab and Haryana High Court, Union Ministry of Law and Justice, Punjab Human Rights Commission, Punjab State NRI Commission, Consumer Courts and prestigious law firms across the country, over 1400 Chandigarh University's law students have got the opportunity to gain first-hand experience of court proceedings, courtroom arguments, case management, research and functioning of judicial institutions, government bodies and law firms.

"This year, 14 of our law students got an internship opportunity at the Supreme Court, 305 students did an internship at High Courts at 15 States, 766 in District Courts across 19 States, 179 students did internships at lower courts, 79 did internships at 82 Corporate Law Firms in 8 States and 2 foreign countries South Africa and Zimbabwe, 5 students did internships at office or Chambers of Advocates, 21 did internship at legal branches of Multi-National Companies (MNCs), 5 at Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), 12 Students did internships with retired judges or government law officers, 8 in the Punjab Human Rights Commission, 6 in the Punjab State NRI Commission, 8 in the Punjab State Consumer Court, and 4 in the Punjab District Consumer Court. These internships serve as a strong foundation towards future Judicial Services Examination and distinguished legal careers of our students. The remarkable response from prestigious institutions for giving internships to our students reflects the quality of legal education at Chandigarh University," he said.

Deepinder Singh Sandhu added, "The objective of these internships is to strengthen students' practical legal skills and provide early professional exposure before they join the legal profession. Chandigarh University law students enrolled for the 5-Year Integrated Law Program complete a minimum of 20 weeks' internship, and students of the 3-Year Law Program complete at least 12 weeks' internship at various courts and tribunals, offices of practicing advocates, law firms, legal NGOs and legal departments of companies. To ensure that students gain practical exposure from the very beginning of their legal education, our one-month summer internship and 2-week winter internship programs start immediately after completion of the first year of our students at the university. These internship programmes bridge the gap between classroom learning and professional legal practice, while equipping them with the practical knowledge, confidence and skills required to excel in the legal profession."

He said that Chandigarh University facilitates unique legal specialization-based internships including Civil Law, Criminal Law, Corporate Law, Cyber Crime, Intellectual Property Rights (IPS), Arbitrations, Taxation, NGO and government legal bodies under the mentorship of reputed advocates and law firms, besides internships including stipend-based Internships for final year students under advocates ranging from Lower Courts, High Courts, Supreme Court, Corporate Law Firms as well as reputed Judges and government bodies.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the fields of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

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