48-Hour Saudi Visa Processing, Major Discounts and Unmissable Giveaways - Only at 'Spectacular Saudi' in Mumbai

PRNewswire New Delhi [India], September 21: Saudi's national tourism brand, 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' is hosting its first-ever immersive consumer event 'Spectacular Saudi', from September 25 to October 2, from 2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. at R2 Ground in BKC, Mumbai. Slated to transport visitors straight to the Heart of Arabia; the 8-day immersive experience will give visitors a glimpse into Saudi's many wonders and iconic experiences - all while extending the warm Saudi welcome. To give consumers a truly memorable experience Saudi is offering exclusive giveaways and discounts specially curated for Indian travellers. What's more, Indian travellers can fast-track their Saudi visas exclusively at the event. All you need is a valid Visa or Mastercard credit card! Head on over to one of eight dedicated Tasheer kiosks, ensure the name on the credit card matches the passport, and have sufficient funds available on the card. After that, sit back and relax as your visa will be in hand within 48 hours!

It has never been easier to visit Saudi. With the most seamless visa process offered to date, the excitement doesn't end there. On the travel front, SAUDIA Airlines is offering special deals, including a buy one get 50% off on the second ticket if travelling business class. Additionally, all economy class tickets will be 15% off. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in daily giveaways for free flight tickets for two to Saudi. With over 50+ travel trade offers, visitors can access incredible cashback and discounts on Saudi travel packages. Additionally, those booking Saudi packages will enjoy complimentary cultural city tours. Group tour packages to Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam will be available exclusively at the event, starting at INR 99,999 for 5 nights.

Visitors can expect unique immersive experiences-including exhibits, culinary delights, Ardah dancers, Saudi coffee, traditional scents, and fashion-all under one roof. So don't miss out and register here to experience a piece of Saudi, right in the heart of Mumbai.

