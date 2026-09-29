5 Reasons the VinFast VF MPV 7 Should be Your Top Choice for a Family MPV

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 28: The VinFast VF MPV 7 combines seven-seat practicality, family-friendly comfort, modern technology, and the lower running costs of an electric powertrain in one spacious package.

Seven-seat MPVs are popular for a reason. They give Indian families the flexibility to bring everyone along, whether it's the daily school run, a weekend trip, or a longer journey out of town. But when all seven seats are occupied, comfort and practicality become just as important as having the extra seats in the first place.

If you're looking for a family MPV that can handle all of that while giving you the benefits of an electric powertrain (less money spent on fuel, anyone?), the VinFast VF MPV 7 is worth a closer look. Here are five reasons why it deserves a spot on your family car shortlist.

Comfort for Everyone

Let's start with the most important thing in a family MPV: making sure everyone has a comfortable place to sit.

The VF MPV 7 measures 4,740 mm long and has a 2,840 mm wheelbase, giving it plenty of room to accommodate seven occupants. The second row gets 60:40 split seats with sliding, reclining, and one-touch tumble functions. Even the third row gets reclining seats, adjustable headrests, and its own air-conditioning controls.

That is complemented by air vents serving all three rows and a PM2.5 filter. So while the driver and front passenger get to set their preferred temperature, passengers further back are not simply left to whatever air happens to reach them.

The result is a cabin that puts some thought into the people sitting in every row, which is exactly what you want when the whole family is coming along for the ride.

Space That Works for the Family

Of course, passengers are not the only things a family needs to carry. There are groceries, luggage, school bags, sports equipment, and all the other miscellaneous things that somehow find their way into the car but are surely very necessary.

The VF MPV 7 gives you 126 litres of boot space with all seven seats in use. Fold the third row and that expands to 606 litres, while folding both rear rows opens up as much as 1,240 litres.

The second row's sliding and one-touch tumble functions also make getting into the back easier and give you more ways to configure the cabin. Whether you have seven people on board or need to make room for a larger load, the VF MPV 7 gives you the flexibility expected from a family MPV.

Smooth EV Performance

Having seven seats is great, but that comes with more weight, meaning the car has to work harder to transport all seven passengers plus luggage. So you want a car that can move all those people without making every overtaking manoeuvre feel like hard work.

The VF MPV 7 is powered by a 150 kW electric motor producing 280 Nm of torque, with the power sent to the front wheels. The instant torque of an electric motor makes pulling away from traffic and getting up to speed feel smooth and straightforward.

You can also choose between Eco, Normal, and Sport driving modes, while regenerative braking can be adjusted between Off, Low, Medium, and High.

Underneath, the VF MPV 7 uses MacPherson independent suspension at the front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Its 185 mm of unladen ground clearance also gives it some extra breathing room when dealing with speed breakers and uneven roads that seem so ubiquitous these days.

Contemporary Tech

The VF MPV 7's modern cabin isn't just for show either. There are plenty of features designed to make everyday driving a little easier.

The gear selector is integrated into the steering column, freeing up space around the centre console. The D-cut steering wheel is tilt- and telescopic-adjustable and comes with multifunction controls, including cruise control.

At the centre of the dashboard is a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets connected-car functions, smartphone controls, FOTA updates, and a virtual assistant to help with voice commands.

Safety was not overlooked either. The India-spec VF MPV 7 comes with four airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, and rollover mitigation. Rear parking sensors and a rear camera are also there to make parking a seven-seater in tighter spaces a little less stressful.

A Formidable Family Package

All of this comes together with one of the biggest advantages of going electric: a different ownership equation.

The VF MPV 7 uses a 60.13 kWh usable battery and has a claimed 517 km range under the MIDC test cycle. When you do need to charge, DC fast charging at up to 80 kW can take the battery from 10% to 70% in 30 minutes.

VinFast also includes free scheduled maintenance for three years or 36,000 km, whichever comes first. Eligible V-Green charging stations provide free charging until March 31, 2029. The vehicle is covered for seven years or 160,000 km, while the battery gets 10 years or 200,000 km of coverage, whichever comes first. Free roadside assistance is also provided for the duration of the standard vehicle warranty.

More than anything, the VF MPV 7 has something for everyone in the family. The driver gets the smooth response of an electric motor and useful connected technology, passengers get space and dedicated climate control across all three rows, and the family gets a flexible cabin that can handle both people and cargo.

Add the long warranty, free maintenance, and complimentary charging at eligible V-Green stations, and the VF MPV 7 makes a compelling case for families looking to make the move to an electric seven-seater.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Learn more at vinfastauto.in.

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