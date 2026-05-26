6 Strategic MoUs, 40+ VC Firms, $2.6B+ AUM: Inside the VC Circle Bengaluru Launch

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26: On most startup stages, conversations usually revolve around funding announcements, valuations, and growth numbers.

But the launch of VC Circle by iQue in Bengaluru felt different.

The room was filled not just with investors, but with venture capital leaders, ecosystem builders, innovation heads, startup operators, institutional collaborators, and founders discussing something much larger - the future of connected venture ecosystems in India.

By the end of the evening, one thing had become clear: this was not designed to be another networking event.

It was positioned as the beginning of a more collaborative startup and investment movement.

The scale of participation itself reflected that ambition. More than 40 venture capital firms, investment networks, and ecosystem stakeholders came together at the launch, collectively representing over USD 2.6 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

Some of the most recognised names in India's venture capital and innovation landscape were present, including participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, IvyCap Ventures, 3one4 Capital, Athera Venture Partners, Speciale Invest and Warmup Ventures, alongside emerging ecosystem platforms and strategic startup collaborators.

The launch also featured several influential ecosystem leaders and venture capital voices including Vikram Gupta, Parag Dhol, Arjun Rao, Anant Vidur Puri, Shafi Shoukath, Sharad Bansal, Hari Balasubramanian, Yachna Luthra and Hiranmay Mahanta.

The presence of such a diverse mix of capital leaders, institutional innovation stakeholders, and startup ecosystem builders highlighted a growing shift taking place across India's startup economy.

The conversation is no longer only about capital.

It is increasingly about access, collaboration, ecosystem intelligence, founder readiness, and long-term strategic value creation.

One of the defining moments of the evening came when Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister and Muzrai Minister of Karnataka, officially unveiled the VC Circle Bengaluru logo. Several strategic ecosystem announcements and partnership initiatives were made in his presence, further strengthening the significance of the launch within Karnataka's rapidly growing startup and innovation ecosystem.

But what truly distinguished the launch was the announcement of six strategic MoUs and ecosystem partnerships designed to create deeper collaboration across India's startup infrastructure.

Among the most notable collaborations was the signing of a strategic MoU with FITT IIT Delhi to drive startup cohorts, innovation initiatives, and founder engagement programs connected with IIT Delhi's ecosystem.

Another major partnership was announced with ValleyNXT Ventures to strengthen ecosystem collaboration, startup connectivity, and innovation-driven engagement programs.

VC Circle Bengaluru also unveiled international startup immersion and exchange initiatives in partnership with SwiftSeed Ventures, opening pathways for founders to explore startup ecosystems across Australia, Dubai, and Europe.

The initiative aims to provide startups with global exposure, cross-border networking opportunities, investor access, and international market understanding -- an increasingly important factor for startups aiming to scale globally from India.

Further expansion initiatives included strategic ecosystem collaborations with iHub Gujarat, proposed founder support initiatives with Masters' Union Ventures, and startup cohort engagement plans involving the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow.

Together, the six strategic initiatives reflected something larger than individual partnerships.

They reflected the emergence of a more connected startup ecosystem where venture capital firms, educational institutions, innovation ecosystems, and founder communities are beginning to work together more closely.

Speaking during the launch, Harikrishnan R, CEO of VC Circle by iQue, spoke about the larger vision behind building VC Circle as a globally connected venture ecosystem.

According to him, the initiative is focused not only on investment access but also on creating meaningful collaboration between investors, founders, institutions, and innovation communities across borders.

"VC Circle is not just another network.

It is a platform designed to connect investors, founders, and ecosystems beyond geographical limitations."

He further added that the Bengaluru Founding Chapter marks the beginning of a larger movement toward creating a more connected global venture capital ecosystem driven by collaboration, strategic relationships, and long-term value creation.

The statement captured the broader sentiment of the evening.

As the Knowledge Partner for the launch, SwiftSeed Ventures supported the broader vision of building a globally connected venture ecosystem. Amar Dixit played a key role in enabling strategic ecosystem collaboration and cross-border startup engagement initiatives.

The initiative was also supported by Krishnakumar V and Shanfaz CKM, who contributed toward the ecosystem vision, strategic positioning, and collaborative growth journey of the VC Circle by iQue Bengaluru Chapter.

India's startup ecosystem is entering a new phase - one where ecosystems may become just as important as investments themselves.

And if the launch of VC Circle Bengaluru is any indication, the future of venture capital in India could be far more collaborative, connected, and globally integrated than ever before.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)