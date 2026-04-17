600/600 and Not a Mark Less: Aarsha Jkoshi of The Maurya School Shines with a Perfect Score in CBSE Boards

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 17: The Maurya School, Palam Vihar, Gurugram, proudly announces an exceptional academic milestone as Aarsha Sairah Jkoshi, a Class X student, has secured a perfect score of 600/600 in the CBSE Board Examinations 2026, achieving 100/100 in all subjects and emerging as an All India Topper. A consistent academic achiever, Aarsha's outstanding performance brings immense pride to the school and sets a remarkable benchmark of excellence at the national level.

Aarsha's achievement is the result of a disciplined, methodical and deeply focused approach to learning. Her preparation strategy combined mind-mapping techniques, rigorous practice with ten years' previous question papers, extensive sample paper solving, and continuous doubt-clearing sessions, all supported by the school's structured academic framework. Her daily routine emphasised chapter-wise revision and targeted improvement on weaker areas, enabling her to build both clarity and confidence.

Expressing her gratitude, Aarsha shared, "I believe consistency and hard work are the keys to success. I am thankful to all my teachers for their constant guidance, regular tests and practice worksheets, and equally grateful to my parents for their unwavering support and motivation." She further acknowledged the role of her school in shaping her journey: "My school helped me work on my weaknesses and build confidence through participation. Regular assessments, a competitive yet supportive environment, and a focus on overall personality development helped me grow immensely."

Ms. Garima Manglik, Principal of The Maurya School, congratulated Aarsha on her landmark accomplishment, stating, "We are extremely proud of Aarsha Jkoshi. We appreciate her commendable efforts, dedication, and exemplary conduct. Her result reflects not only her individual brilliance but also the strength of our academic framework and the commitment of our educators."

Aarsha's parents expressed their pride and gratitude, saying, "We are proud of our child's growth and sincerely appreciate the school for shaping her future with care, values, and quality education."

Affiliated with CBSE, The Maurya School is known for its holistic approach to education, blending academic rigour with continuous assessment, co-curricular engagement, and a nurturing learning environment that empowers students to realise their full potential.

With aspirations to pursue a career in Aerospace Engineering, Aarsha aims to build on this strong academic foundation and contribute meaningfully to the field in the years ahead.

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