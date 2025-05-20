66 Global Icons Join IIHM's Esteemed Circle of Hospitality Greats

PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20: In one of the most prestigious global recognitions of hospitality leadership and talent, 66 distinguished professionals from the international and domestic hospitality industry and allied supportive professionals like the media were inducted as Esteemed Fellows of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows.

With a vision to elevate the educational and career aspirations of our students and alumni, IIHM, in collaboration with the International Hospitality Council (IHC), has established the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows. This body plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the global hospitality industry.

Guided by the motto Fiat Lux (Let there be light), the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows is committed to supporting the next generation of hospitality leaders and enriching the broader academic and industry communities. It actively strengthens industry-academia connections and organizes global conferences that act as catalysts in reinvigorating best practices within the sector.

This year's inductees include a remarkable array of hospitality leaders--from the personal chef to King Charles III and the head of royal culinary operations, to owners of iconic hospitality brands, internationally renowned media figures, and General Managers of 28 of the world's most prestigious hotels.

Notable Fellows Inducted Include:

- Chef Mark Flanagan, Royal Chef and Assistant to the Master of the Royal Household

- Chef Vivek Singh, CEO & Executive Chef, The Cinnamon Collection

- Chef Vikas Seth, Culinary Director, Embassy Leisure and Entertainment Projects LLP

- Chef Mark Reynolds, Executive Chef, Levy UK & Ireland; Chair, Craft Guild of Chefs, UK

- Chef Parvinder Bali, Director, School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts

- Chef Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman - Novotel New Delhi

- Chef Vicky Ratnani, Celebrity Chef & Food Connoisseur

- Sandip Mukherjee, Advisor Academics, IIHM

- K. Mohan Chandran, Sr Vice President - Operations, Taj Hotels

- Ritesh Arora, CEO, LT Foods Ltd

- Vineet Mishra, VP - Operations, India & South Asia, Accor

- Manoj Gouda, President & Whole-time Director, Mayfair Hotels and Resorts

- Kuldeep Bhartee, CEO, Peerless Hotels Ltd

- Ambar Mazumdar, CEO, Chanalai Hotels

- Manoj Jagiasi, Chief Business Officer, Bharat24

- Satyen Jain, CEO, Pride Group of Hotels

- Sourish Bhattacharya, Senior Consultant, We the Chefs

- Bikramjit Ray, Editor, ET Hospitality

- Alan Dewberry, Publisher and Hospitality Events Specialist

- Suzanne Weekes, Head, Hospitality Accreditation Training & Consultancy Services, UK

- Brian Clivaz, Chairman, L'Escargot, Soho's Oldest French Restaurant

Esteemed Brands Represented by Inductees:

The fellows represent some of the most iconic and globally respected hospitality brands, including:

1. Hyatt Centric Bengaluru

2. ITC Windsor

3. ITC Gardenia Bangalore

4. Conrad Bangalore

5. The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru

6. Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal

7. Shangri-La Bengaluru

8. Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

9. Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

10. The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

11. Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

12. JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

13. Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

14. The Oberoi Bengaluru

15. The Den Bengaluru

16. Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

17. Holiday Inn Bengaluru Racecourse

18. The Lalit Ashok Bangalore

19. Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Rajajinagar

20. Howard Johnson by Wyndham Hebbal

21. Royal Orchid Hotels

Role and Vision of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows

Beyond its prestigious fellowship, the College plays a vital advisory role to IIHM, contributing to the development of innovative ideas and ensuring the continued relevance of hospitality education in a rapidly changing world.

The Governing Council of the College includes some of the most respected leaders in hospitality:

- Prof. David Foskett, OBE, Chairman, IHC London

- Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman, IIHM

- Ron Scott FIH, International Director, Indismart Group

- Nakul Anand, Former Executive Director, ITC Ltd

- Diwan Gautam Anand, President, IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows

Since its inception in 2016, International Hospitality Day has celebrated several industry legends through the IHC Hall of Fame, including:

- Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons

- Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

- Michelin-starred Chef Raymond Blanc

- Nakul Anand

Chairman's Address

Welcoming the new inductees, Dr. Suborno Bose, Chairman of IIHM, stated:

"The journey of IIHM has always been one of innovation and evolution--driven by our commitment to embracing change. Since its inception in 1994, IIHM has grown into the foremost network of premier hospitality schools across India and beyond.We have now taken a bold step forward, embracing our pioneering leadership role in integrating emerging technologies--such as Advanced Intelligence (AI)--into hospitality and hospitality education. Our goal is to prepare students and professionals to be future-ready, while continuing to nurture qualities of compassion and empathy. This journey has only been possible because of the vision, enterprise, and unwavering support of exceptional hospitality professionals and leaders like you. You inspire young professionals in particular and the industry at large."

Global Impact

With the latest cohort of 66 inductees, the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows now comprises 323 of the world's most respected professionals--a true who's who of the global hospitality industry. These include:

- Chef Brian Turner (CBE), Global Celebrity Chef

- Anita Mendiratta, Advisor to the UN Tourism Secretary General

- Duncan O'Rourke, CEO, MEA & APAC, Accor Hotels

- Robin Sheppard, President, Bespoke Hotels

- Chef Chris Galvin, Michelin-Star Chef

- Vita Whitaker, CEO, Whitco

- Jayen Mehta, MD, Amul

- Priya Paul, Chairperson, The Park Hotels

- Patu Keswani, Founder & MD, Lemon Tree Hotels

- Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group

- A. D. Singh, Founder & MD, Olive Group of Restaurants

- Camellia Panjabi, Renowned Restaurateur

- Rajiv Kaul, Founder, Kaul Advisory

- Chef Ranveer Brar, Celebrity Chef and Actor

- Rohit Khattar, Chairman, Old World Hospitality

The full list is available at: www.fiihm.com

With this new batch of inductees, the global hospitality industry continues to benefit from one of the strongest mentorship ecosystems of any sector worldwide.

