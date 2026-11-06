7 in 10 Indian professionals eye a job switch in 2027; half want a 31%+ hike to make the move: foundit survey

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Amid broader employment uncertainty, Indian professionals are approaching 2027 with strong career ambitions, with 68.4% planning to actively look for a new job, according to foundit's Career Reset Survey 2027. Based on responses from 9,951 professionals across India, the survey reveals that career growth, higher compensation and future-ready skills are shaping career decisions, with 94.1% confident of finding a good job if needed.

Career growth emerged as the biggest motivation for switching jobs, cited by 40.3% of respondents, ahead of higher salary (29.7%) and better work-life balance (20.3%). However, compensation remains a key consideration, with 51.5% expecting a salary hike of 31% or more to make a switch worthwhile. While 18.1% intend to stay in their current jobs but remain open to opportunities, only 3.7% plan to stay and grow within their existing organisations.

"India's workforce is entering 2027 with a clear shift in how professionals view career growth and long-term employability. Despite broader uncertainty in the job market, the confidence to explore new opportunities remains strong. What stands out is that career growth is taking precedence over immediate financial gains, even as salary expectations remain high. At the same time, the growing emphasis on AI upskilling signals that professionals recognise the need to continuously evolve as job roles transform. For employers, the challenge is no longer just attracting talent, but creating meaningful growth opportunities, building future-ready capabilities and ensuring that hiring practices keep pace with changing workforce expectations," said Tarun Sinha, CEO, foundit.

Career growth takes priority, while salary expectations remain high

Career advancement remains the strongest factor influencing job changes in 2027, followed by compensation and work-life balance. Job security, despite broader employment concerns, ranks lower as a primary switching motivation.

Only 7% of respondents named greater job security as their main reason to switch, and just 2.7% cited a better manager or culture.

Salary expectations also remain substantial, with over half of respondents seeking increments of 31% or more. Nearly a third (31.2%) expect a hike of 31-50%, while 29.4% would switch for 20-30% and only 6.2% for less than 20%.

Notably, one in five professionals expect a hike exceeding 50%, while 12.9% say salary alone would not motivate a move. The findings indicate that career progression and financial advancement are both important considerations in job-switching decisions.

AI upskilling gains momentum as professionals prepare for changing roles

As AI continues to reshape workplace requirements, 82.1% of respondents view it as a career opportunity, including 67% who are actively upskilling. Another 15.2% recognise its potential but have not yet taken action.

A further 12.2% believe AI will change their role but not replace it.

Only 5.7% worry that AI could reduce opportunities in their field. The emphasis on future readiness is also reflected in broader career priorities, with 27% identifying a move into a more future-proof role as their biggest desired career reset.

Hiring delays and lack of feedback remain major frustrations

Despite strong employment confidence, the recruitment experience remains a challenge. Over half of respondents (52.7%) cite applying for jobs and never hearing back as their biggest frustration, followed by lengthy hiring processes (19.1%) and fake or irrelevant job listings (11.6%). Another 9% identify automated or AI-led rejections without feedback as their primary concern.

Overall, 80.8% identify recruitment-process-related issues as their biggest frustration, highlighting the importance of timely communication and transparency in hiring.

Work-life balance and flexibility remain key career priorities

When asked what they would most like to change about their careers, 29.6% prioritised better work-life balance, followed by moving into a future-proof role (27%) and earning significantly more (26.4%).

Workplace preferences also remain divided, with nearly 56% favouring hybrid arrangements, compared with 23.7% preferring fully remote work and 20.3% favouring fully office-based roles. The findings highlight the importance of flexibility as professionals reassess their career priorities for 2027.

About foundit

foundit, formerly Monster (APAC & ME) is a leading talent platform offering comprehensive employment solutions to recruiters and job seekers across APAC & ME. In addition to a powerful AI-powered job search, foundit offers e-learning, assessments, and services related to resume creation, interview preparation, and professional networking. Since its inception, the company has assisted over 120 million job seekers across 18 countries in upskilling and connecting them with the right job opportunities.

Over the last two decades, the company has been a leader in the world of recruitment solutions and has launched cutting-edge solutions to give recruiters access to passive candidates in addition to active ones. With the use of advanced technology, foundit is seeking to efficiently bridge the talent gap across industry verticals, experience levels, and geographies. Today, foundit is committed to enabling and connecting the right talent with the right opportunities by harnessing the power of deep tech to sharpen hyper-personalised job searches and offer precision hiring. Additionally, foundit has been recognised as a Great Place To Work, reflecting its dedication to fostering a supportive and dynamic work culture.

To learn more about foundit in APAC & Gulf, visit: www.foundit.in | www.founditgulf.com | www.foundit.sg | www.foundit.my | www.foundit.com.ph | www.foundit.com.hk | www.foundit.id

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