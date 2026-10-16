71% Women Invest for Retirement, Yet Only 30% Expect Their Corpus to Last Beyond 10 Years: Axis Max Life's Bharosa Talks IRIS 6.0

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company") today unveiled the women-specific findings of the sixth edition of its annual Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS 6.0), conducted in partnership with Kantar. The findings point to stronger financial preparedness among women, with claimed 50% investing in FDs/RDs specifically for retirement, compared with 44% of men, alongside aspirations to achieve financial independence earlier. However, the journey from financial intent to building a retirement corpus that can sustain them over the long term remains substantial.

Women recorded an IRIS 6.0 score of 49, at par with men. Their Financial Preparedness Index strengthened from 50 in IRIS 5.0 to 52 in IRIS 6.0, while Health Preparedness moderated marginally from 47 to 46 and Emotional Preparedness stood at 57 compared with 58 last year.

The improvement in financial preparedness is reflected in greater action towards retirement. 71% of women have started investing for retirement, up from 65% in IRIS 5.0, outpacing the increase among men from 68% to 70%. Assuming their financial needs are addressed, 69% of women aspire to retire before the traditional retirement age of 58-60 years, including 45% who would like to achieve financial independence and retire before the age of 50.

Sumit Madan, MD & CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance, said,

"The findings of IRIS 6.0 highlight an encouraging shift in how women are planning for retirement. More women than men claimed investing in FDs/RDs specifically for retirement (50% versus 44% respectively), while many are also aiming to achieve financial independence at an earlier stage of life. Together, these trends reflect a growing sense of ownership and agency over their long-term financial well-being.

At the same time, the findings underscore the importance of turning intent into sustained action. Starting early, investing consistently, and making informed financial decisions can help women build a stronger retirement corpus, enhance their financial confidence, and ultimately create the freedom to define retirement on their own terms."

KEY FINDINGS FROM WOMEN COHORT - INDIA RETIREMENT INDEX STUDY 6.0

Women take greater ownership of retirement planning: Half of women believe retirement planning should begin as soon as one starts earning, signalling an early recognition of the need to plan for retirement. However, when asked about the ideal age to actively start saving for retirement, women peg it at around 32 years, broadly in line with 31 years among men.

Awareness of retirement requirements is also strengthening: 62% of women know how much money they will need to maintain their current lifestyle during retirement, marginally ahead of men at 61%. Women's awareness slightly increased from 61% in IRIS 5.0, while the corresponding proportion among men declined from 63% to 61%.

Corpus confidence remains a challenge as women favour conservative investments: While retirement participation is growing, corpus accumulation has further ground to cover. Women report having accumulated 26% of their target retirement corpus on average, marginally higher than 25% in IRIS 5.0 but below men at 28%. At the same time, the proportion of women expecting their corpus to last more than 10 years declined from 40% to 30%, a sharper decline than among men, where it fell from 36% to 30%.

Women also appear to take a relatively conservative approach to retirement investing: 50% claim to have invested in FDs/RDs specifically for retirement, compared with 44% of men, while 27% claim to hold risk-based financial products for retirement, such as mutual funds, ETFs, SIPs, stocks/shares or commodities, compared with 34% of men.

For women yet to begin investing for their retirement, clarity remains a barrier: 23% say they do not know where to start or how much to save, compared with 19% of men.

Women remain optimistic about healthy ageing: Despite the marginal moderation in their Health Preparedness Index, 77% of women believe they will remain fit and healthy during retirement, compared with 74% of men. 60% undertake preventive health check-ups regularly or occasionally, broadly in line with men at 59%.

Women also show a greater inclination towards yoga and meditation, with 50% practising yoga or meditation, compared with 45% of men and 46% nationally. Additionally, 41% of women claim to participate in regular physical activity, at par with both men and the national figure.

On emotional preparedness, 84% of women feel totally or somewhat secure about receiving support from family and friends during retirement, compared with 86% in IRIS 5.0. The decline was sharper among men, from 88% to 83%. Meanwhile, 82% of women worry that changing environmental factors could affect their peaceful life during retirement, compared with 80% of men.

Read more about the India Retirement Index Study at -

About Bharosa Talks, India Retirement Index Study

Conducted in partnership with Kantar, Bharosa Talks India Retirement Index Study (IRIS) enters its sixth edition this year, marking an important milestone in retirement research in India. Over six consecutive years, Bharosa Talks IRIS edition has tracked the nation's retirement preparedness, making it India's one of the most consistent retirement-focused consumer study. The relative stability of this year's findings reinforces key long-term trends and provides a robust benchmark for understanding how Indians are planning for life after work.

Bharosa Talks Platform is Axis Max Life Insurance's thought leadership platform dedicated to exploring the meaning of trust (Bharosa) in contemporary India. Through its flagship studies, India Protection Quotient (IPQ) and India Retirement Index Study (IRIS), and the Bharosa Talks Podcast featuring experts, industry leaders and celebrities from diverse fields, the platform fosters meaningful conversations on the factors shaping Indians' confidence, security and future aspirations.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com)

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (the "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a subsidiary of Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") with Axis Bank Limited and its affiliates also being shareholders of the Company. Axis Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party partners. The Company has built its operations on a need-based sales process, a customer centric engagement model and trained human capital. As per audited financials for FY2025-26, Axis Max Life recorded a gross written premium of INR 38,877 crore.

IRDAI Registration. No - 104

Company Identification Number - U74899HR2000PLC143012

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.axismaxlife.com

About Kantar

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth.

We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value.

All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.

To know more, visit www.kantar.com

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