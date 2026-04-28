80% Investors Begin Wealth Creation Before Securing Insurance, Revealing Critical Protection Gap: BlissMoney Insights

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: A majority of affluent investors continue to prioritize wealth creation over risk protection, leading to significant gaps in financial security, according to insights shared by a mutual fund distribution platform, BlissMoney Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

An internal analysis by BlissMoney found that nearly 80% of clients began their investment journey before securing adequate insurance coverage, indicating a widespread tendency to focus on returns before establishing a financial safety net. The findings also revealed that 80% of clients rely primarily on employer-provided insurance, which may not be sufficient for long-term financial security. Corporate insurance policies are typically limited in coverage, non-portable, and contingent on employment status, exposing individuals and families to potential financial risk during job transitions or unforeseen life events.

Behavioural economists describe this tendency as the illusion of coverage, a deeply human inclination to mistake proximity to a safety net for the possession of one. While employer-provided insurance creates a sense of security, it often leaves individuals structurally exposed.

"Many investors focus on building assets without first securing the foundation that protects those assets," said Rajesh Kumar, Founder and CEO, BlissMoney Fintech Pvt. Ltd. "Without adequate protection, even well-constructed portfolios remain exposed to unforeseen risks."

What makes this pattern persistent is not a lack of awareness, but optimism. The same mindset that enables individuals to take long-term investment bets also leads them to defer protection. Returns are visible and compounding is compelling, while insurance is often viewed as a product one hopes never to use. As a result, it gets postponed until the moment it can no longer be deferred. The analysis further highlighted that even among financially active clients, 2% currently have no insurance coverage whatsoever. While this may appear marginal, it points to a deeper concern that even individuals who are actively engaging with their finances and making deliberate investment decisions may still lack basic protection.

BlissMoney emphasized that insurance should not be treated as a parallel product category, but as the starting point for any wealth-building strategy. Adequate protection, including life and health coverage along with emergency preparedness, forms the base upon which sustainable long-term investments can be built. Without this foundation, portfolios remain vulnerable to disruption.

With rising healthcare costs, increasing market volatility, and evolving employment dynamics, the importance of insurance as a risk management tool is becoming more pronounced, particularly for affluent investors with higher financial responsibilities.

"True wealth is not just about accumulation, but about protection and continuity," added Kumar. "A disciplined approach begins with safeguarding income and family security before pursuing growth opportunities."

About BlissMoney Fintech Pvt. Ltd. - BlissMoney Fintech Pvt. Ltd. is a mutual fund distribution platform. The firm combines research-backed frameworks, structured governance, and technology-enabled engagement to deliver transparent, institutionally driven wealth solutions. Built as a compliance-first, client-centric platform, BlissMoney emphasizes asset allocation before product selection, risk management before return optimization, and long-term compounding over short-term speculation, serving UHNIs, corporate leaders, and affluent families.

BlissMoney Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

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