PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23: BNI Jaipur will organise the 8th edition of its annual BNI Jaipur Sports League (BJSL) from December 5 to 24, 2026, bringing together more than 500 male and female entrepreneurs and business professionals from the BNI Jaipur community.

The player auction for the league witnessed cumulative player bids exceeding ₹2.80 crore. Inspired by the IPL franchise model, the event will feature competitions in six sporting disciplines - Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Carrom, Chess and Pickleball.

RUVI Digital company, is the Title Sponsor of the 8th edition.

Mr. Akshay Goyal, Executive Director, BNI Jaipur, said, "Sports and entrepreneurship share the values of leadership, discipline and teamwork. This league celebrates the sporting spirit of entrepreneurs while strengthening relationships beyond business."

Ms. Neelam Goyal, Area Director, BNI Jaipur, said, "The league brings business leaders together beyond boardrooms, promoting healthy competition, camaraderie and the true spirit of sportsmanship."

Mr. Alok Sharma, Founder & Director, RUVI Digital, said, "Champions are built through passion, teamwork and perseverance. At RUVI Digital, we are proud to support a platform that celebrates entrepreneurial spirit, sporting excellence and meaningful connections."

BNI (Business Network International) is a global business networking organisation present in 76 countries and 145 Indian cities. It helps entrepreneurs expand their businesses nationally and internationally through structured referral networking. Guided by its philosophy of "Givers Gain®", BNI promotes mutual support, collaboration and collective growth.

The BNI Jaipur Sports League is an annual initiative that brings members of the business community together through sporting competitions and encourages interaction beyond professional engagements.

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