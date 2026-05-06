90 Artisans, 3459 Hours, One Icon, Sudha Reddy's 'Tree of Life' Stuns New York

NewsVoir

New York [US], May 6: Billionaire philanthropist and global style maven Sudha Reddy has once again set the Met Gala red carpet ablaze, transforming the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art into a masterclass of South Indian heritage. In a breathtaking fusion of history and high fashion, Reddy collaborated with India's premier couturier, Manish Malhotra, and celebrity stylist Mariel Haenn to unveil "The Tree of Life"--a custom ensemble that took an astonishing 3,459 hours and the skilled hands of 90 artisans to bring to life.

Rooted in the ancient Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, the look served as a living bridge between 3,000 years of tradition and the 2026 theme of "Costume Art."

The centerpiece of the ensemble, the "Tree of Life," was reinterpreted through a sculptural, modern lens, utilizing natural dyes and intricate hand-painting to tell a story of growth and interconnectedness. This was not merely a dress, but a constructed immersive narrative, where traditional Indian zardozi, marodi, and resham embroidery met cutting-edge couture innovation.

The design was a love letter to Reddy's origins, intricately mapping the cultural landscape of Telangana. Symbolic motifs like the Palapitta bird and the Jammi Chettu tree were woven alongside celestial nods to the Sun and Moon gods. The silhouette featured a dramatic royal blue corseted bodice and a staggering 7 meter lavish trail that unfurled with peacock motifs. To add a touch of metallic edge, a handcrafted installation of brass, copper, and silver vines climbed the back, centering on the wish-fulfilling Kalpavriksha tree.

No, Sudha Reddy's appearance would be complete without a display of museum worthy jewels, and this year was no exception. Valued at $15 million, her monochromatic sapphire suite featured the "Queen of Merelani" a jaw dropping 550 carat deep violet-blue tanzanite. Complemented by 23-carat yellow diamonds and a theatrical Dolce & Gabbana minaudiere, the look was grounded by minimalist beauty: a sleek low ponytail and a soft, smoky cat-eye that allowed the craftsmanship to take center stage.

Reflecting on the evening, Sudha Reddy noted that the ensemble was a deliberate effort to bring South Indian textiles to the global forefront, inspired by the region's vision for international visibility. "Indian craftsmanship isn't a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form," Reddy shared. For Manish Malhotra, the project was about the "soul of the craft," creating an emotional experience that transcended the garment itself. As Reddy continues her trajectory as a champion of cultural storytelling, "The Tree of Life" stands as her most profound statement yet on the power of heritage in a modern world.

About Sudha Reddy

Sudha Reddy is a globally recognized philanthropist, business leader, and fashion icon. Through the Sudha Reddy Foundation, she remains committed to various charitable initiatives while consistently using the world's most prestigious platforms to elevate Indian craftsmanship and storytelling.

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