VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 27: A consumer survey conducted by Hercules for Saarva has revealed that 96 percent of young urban Indian respondents are willing to knowingly purchase a cheaper alternative or lookalike of a well-known brand in at least one product category, while only 4 percent ruled out such purchases entirely.

Titled 'Kept, Copied, Dropped', the survey covered 973 urban Indians aged 18 to 35 across 14 cities. The findings highlight changing consumer preferences, purchasing behaviour and the factors influencing brand loyalty among young consumers.

According to the survey, fashion and footwear emerged as the most preferred category for purchasing brand lookalikes, with 40 percent of respondents expressing willingness, followed by smartphones at 37 percent, shopping and quick-commerce applications at 36 percent, and watches, bags and accessories at 35 percent.

Entertainment applications accounted for 32 percent, followed by home and lifestyle products at 31 percent, packaged snacks and beverages at 27 percent, beauty and grooming products at 26 percent, payment and fintech applications at 25 percent, and cafes and quick-service restaurants at 23 percent.

Despite the overall willingness to explore cheaper alternatives, no individual category recorded a majority of respondents favouring lookalikes.

Smartphones presented a particularly divided consumer preference. While 37 percent expressed willingness to purchase a lookalike, 39 percent indicated a preference for purchasing only the original. Payment and fintech applications also recorded a relatively higher preference for original brands, with 28 percent favouring originals compared to 25 percent opting for alternatives.

The survey further revealed that only 42 percent of respondents agreed that purchasing a lookalike was a smart way to obtain the appearance or performance of a premium product at a lower price. Of these, 11 percent of all respondents strongly agreed, while 31 percent disagreed with the statement.

Age-based findings indicated that 97 percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 were open to purchasing brand lookalikes, compared to 94 percent of those aged 25 to 35.

The study also examined factors that encourage consumers to pay a premium for branded products. Better quality emerged as the leading consideration, followed by stronger brand reputation, longer warranties or guarantees, domestic manufacturing, distinctive design, sustainable or ethical sourcing, and proven ingredients or materials.

Domestic manufacturing was identified as a reason to pay more by 36 percent of respondents. At the same price, 47 percent preferred an Indian brand, while 50 percent preferred a global brand. However, 59 percent agreed that they would prefer an Indian brand when product quality was comparable.

Among smartphone users, 72 percent reported that the brand they would most like to be seen using was also the brand they relied on most, indicating an association between brand perception and consumer trust.

The findings suggest that affordability remains an important consideration among young urban consumers, while product quality, reliability, warranties and brand reputation continue to influence purchasing decisions.

The online survey was conducted between October 21 and November 11, 2026, among Aadhaar-verified SuperJ application users who were studying, working or both.

The survey results were unweighted, with male respondents accounting for 78 percent of the sample. According to the study, adjusting the gender distribution to an equal split did not change any headline figure by more than 1.7 percentage points.

As the research was based on an opt-in panel, the findings reflect the preferences of the surveyed respondents and do not carry a conventional margin of error.

Saarva - https://wearesaarva.com/

Hercules - https://hercules.works/

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