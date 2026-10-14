99% of PNB MetLife's Equity Fund Assets Under Management Receive 4- or 5-Star Morningstar Ratings

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 14: In a rapidly evolving investment landscape, customers are increasingly seeking solutions that combine protection, wealth creation and long-term financial security. Reinforcing its commitment to helping customers achieve their financial goals, PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India's leading life insurers, reported strong performance across its equity fund portfolio, as reflected in the ratings by Morningstar as on 31st March, 2026.

According to Morningstar's independent assessment, 99% of PNB MetLife's equity fund assets under management (under unit linked insurance portfolio) have earned 4- or 5-star ratings, reflecting strong risk-adjusted performance over a five-year period. The company's equity funds across the Mid-cap, Multi-cap and Large-cap categories have received top-tier ratings, underscoring their ability to deliver consistent long-term value for customers.

The recognition highlights the strength of PNB MetLife's disciplined investment philosophy, built on rigorous research, prudent risk management and a long-term approach to wealth creation. By focusing on sustainable outcomes rather than short-term market movements, the company aims to help customers navigate market cycles and progress towards their financial goals.

As more Indians plan for long-term priorities such as retirement, children's education and their families' financial security, the need for solutions that combine life insurance protection with market-linked growth potential continues to evolve. Through its unit-linked insurance plans, PNB MetLife seeks to support customers across different life stages by combining protection with opportunities for long-term financial planning.

Source: Morningstar

Morningstar is a global financial services firm that provides independent investment research, data and tools to investors to help them make informed decisions on stocks, funds and portfolios through star ratings, analysis and quartile rankings. Morningstar's star rating ranks funds based on their risk-adjusted past performance compared to peers in the same category, with 5 stars being the top performing funds and 1 star being the bottom performing funds.

Disclaimers:

- Unit Linked Life Insurance Products are subject to market risks and are different from traditional insurance products. Premiums are invested in market-linked funds, and the Net Asset Value (NAV), fund value, investment income and returns may increase, or decrease based on market conditions.

- The Company does not guarantee any assured or market-linked returns, and past performance, illustrations or ratings are not indicative of future performance.

- The policyholder bears the investment risk and should understand the product features, charges, terms and associated risks before investing. This is a long-term insurance contract, and no partial withdrawal or surrender is permitted during the first five policy years; early exit thereafter may result in surrender proceeds being lower than total premiums paid.

Please refer to the Benefit Illustration, Policy Document and sales literature for complete details and make an informed decision after seeking professional advice, if required.

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