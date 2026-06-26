A CSR Project by ABB India and APD Expands Reach, Delivers Over 27,000 Rehabilitation Interventions in FY 2022-26

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 26: Rehab on Wheels (RoW), a mobile rehabilitation initiative delivering accessible and affordable care, has achieved a significant milestone in FY 2022-26, delivering over 27,000 rehabilitation interventions, surpassing its annual targets and directly reaching individuals across rural and peri-urban geographies of Karnataka.

A joint initiative by APD and ABB India, launched in November 2022, RoW was started to address critical gaps in access, affordability, and awareness of rehabilitation services, particularly in last-mile regions.

Operating through a transdisciplinary approach, RoW provides physiotherapy, medical consultations, assistive device assessments, audiology services, and caregiver training through both fixed centres and mobile units. By delivering services directly within communities, the initiative reduces dependence on urban healthcare facilities and ensures continuity of care.

During FY 2022-26, the initiative has also:

- Conducted 6,000 plus awareness and sensitisation activities

- Delivered 300 plus assistive device assessments and distributions

- Organised 12 medical camps, exceeding planned targets

- Strengthened early identification and intervention through engagement with ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and local stakeholders

Marking the fourth year of Rehab on Wheels, GNV Subba Rao, Global Head of Operations, Center - Automation & Head of ABB Innovation Center, India, said, "Over the past three years, Rehab on Wheels has evolved into a critical last-mile intervention that is bridging gaps in access, affordability, and awareness of rehabilitation services. Today, we are seeing tangible outcomes in terms of improved mobility, reduced pain, and stronger community participation. More importantly, the initiative is enabling early identification, strengthening referral systems, and building local capacity, making rehabilitation more sustainable at the community level."

Dr. N.S. Senthil Kumar (PhD Rehabilitation), President of APD Futures at The Association of People with Disability (APD, India), added, "Rehab on Wheels today stands as a strong example of how innovation and partnerships can address the inherent gaps in healthcare access. The scale it has achieved, along with the outcomes on the ground, reinforces our belief that such models can be expanded to reach many more underserved communities."

What began as a single mobile unit is now scaling into a fleet of 3 buses, thanks to many other corporates showing interest in supporting Rehab on Wheels, an innovative, time-tested program helping APD to expand its reach across Bangalore and surrounding regions, demonstrating a scalable model for inclusive, community-based rehabilitation in India.

About The Association of People with Disability (APD)

APD is a pioneering non-profit organisation, established in 1959 by the late Ms N. S. Hema. APD has impacted over 6 lakh People with Disability from underprivileged communities from remote, rural, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds. Various programs by APD cover 18 out of 21 disabilities stated in the RPWD Act 2016. With a diverse and inclusive team of over 230 members (45% Women and 30% PwDs), APD reaches out to over 60,000 direct and indirect beneficiaries annually. APD is managed by a professional team of developmental and technical experts overseen by an eminent Board of Governors and Trustees. The Association maintains the highest standards of governance, has been acknowledged by multiple donors, and is accredited by independent agencies like the TISS, Credibility Alliance, RCI, and NIPMAN Foundation.

To learn more, visit www.apd-india.org.

About ABB

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered, and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation.

ABB has been present in India for more than a century and has been manufacturing for more than 75 years. ABB India has more than 8000 employees across manufacturing, R & D, design and business services, with a pan-Indian presence. ABB India is working closely with partners and customers to electrify, automate, and digitalize energy-efficient solutions to partner with India's net-zero journeys.

ABB is a pioneering technology leader that works closely with utility, industry, transportation and infrastructure customers to write the future of industrial digitalization and realize value.

To learn more, visit ABB Group | Helping industries outrun - leaner and cleaner | ABB.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)