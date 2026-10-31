A Gift That Grows: Urvann Brings Plant Gifting to Festive and Corporate Celebrations

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 31: Festive gifting in India has long revolved around familiar choices, from boxes of sweets and dry fruits to decorative items and gift hampers.

While these traditions continue to hold their place, they have also prompted a different question: what happens to a gift after the celebrations are over?

Sweets are consumed, hampers are emptied, and decorative pieces can sometimes become just another addition to an already crowded shelf. Increasingly, the thought behind a gift is becoming as important as the gift itself.

This is where plants are finding a place in festive gifting. Instead of offering something that serves its purpose for a few days, gifting a plant introduces something living into the recipient's surroundings. It may begin as a small addition to a desk, balcony, or windowsill, but over time, the act of caring for it can become a familiar and meaningful routine.

Recognizing the appeal of gifts that offer something beyond the occasion, Urvann, an Indian online plant nursery and gardening platform, is bringing plant gifting to Diwali celebrations through its gifting collection for family and friends, alongside bulk-order options for corporate gifting.

At Urvann, this changing approach to gifting reflects a preference the company has been noticing among people looking for alternatives to conventional festive presents. Beyond sweets, hampers, and decorative items, the interest is in gifting something that serves a purpose and creates a lasting connection. Plants offer a different experience, as recipients are not simply given an object but something living that they can nurture and make part of their everyday surroundings.

There is also a different kind of joy in receiving something living. Unlike a decorative gift that may remain untouched, a plant invites the recipient to interact with it. Finding a place for it, noticing a new leaf, or watching it grow can create small moments of satisfaction. Even for someone unfamiliar with gardening, caring for a plant is a meaningful routine, with recipients finding joy in nurturing something that continues to grow.

Founded in 2021 by Sambhav Jain and Akanksha Gupta, Urvann believes in making plants more accessible to people living in cities. Its festive gifting collection extends this offering to occasions when people want to share plants with family, friends, employees, and clients.

Sharing her perspective on what makes plants meaningful gifts, Akanksha Gupta, Co-founder of Urvann, said, "During Diwali, people put a lot of thought into what they give their family and friends. Plants are a simple option because they can stay with someone after the celebrations are over. We wanted to make it easier for people to choose a plant as a gift, even if they are buying one for the first time."

Akanksha's own journey with plants carries a similar story. Her connection with gardening began during the pandemic in 2020, when what started as a personal interest gradually became something she devoted more time and attention to. That interest eventually became part of her work building Urvann alongside co-founder Sambhav Jain.

Her experience illustrates the idea behind giving a living gift. A plant does not necessarily demand a major commitment from the beginning. It can start with finding the right corner for a small pot or remembering to water it every few days. As the plant grows, so can the recipient's interest in caring for it. Something that might initially appear to be a responsibility can gradually become a thoughtful, long-term effort.

The Diwali plant gifting collection by Urvann includes popular plants such as Jade, Money Plant, and Lucky Bamboo, which have long been associated with prosperity, growth, and good fortune in gifting traditions.

Peace Lily and Syngonium, as well as exotic bonsais, offer other choices for those looking for something different. Some can sit comfortably on a desk or shelf, while others can become part of a home's living spaces. With different plant and pot combinations available, customers can choose according to the recipient's preferences and surroundings.

This shift is also visible in corporate gifting, where plants offer a thoughtful alternative to traditional hampers and merchandise, becoming a lasting reminder of the gesture in homes and workplaces.

But gifting a plant to one person is different from gifting plants to an entire office. A person choosing something for a friend might spend time thinking about the recipient's home and preferences. A company organizing gifts for hundreds of employees has a different challenge. The gifts need to be selected, packed, and delivered in larger quantities, often within a limited festive window.

That is where Urvann's bulk plant gifting collection comes in.

"Corporate gifting involves a different set of requirements. When a company is ordering plants for 50 or 500 people, it needs to consider the type of plant, the pot, the budget, and how the gifts will be delivered. Our bulk gifting collection is meant to help businesses plan these orders without having to select every plant individually," said Sambhav Jain, Co-founder of Urvann.

Businesses can explore a separate bulk gifting collection featuring more than 50 plant varieties, including Jade, Money Plant, Syngonium, Snake Green, and Song of India. Selected products are available in ceramic pots and gifting boxes for employee distributions, client gifting, and festive events. Customizations are available to add client branding, logo, chocolates, cards, etc. This allows organizations to choose gifts that suit their recipient numbers, budgets, and preferred presentation.

For businesses, the challenge often becomes greater when gifting plans come together close to the festival. Arranging plants for hundreds of recipients within a short window requires coordination between plant availability, packaging, customization, and delivery.

With plants managed through its own farms in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, Urvann has greater control over available stock and order preparation. According to Urvann, this helps reduce turnaround times for bulk gifting orders, making it possible to accommodate last-minute corporate requirements.

Delivery is another consideration, particularly when gifts need to reach recipients around the same time. All orders qualify for free next-day delivery in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, subject to applicable terms. Corporate buyers placing larger orders can discuss delivery arrangements, quantities, branding requirements, and pricing based on their needs.

What makes plant gifting different is that the gesture does not necessarily end when the gift is handed over. A plant continues to grow in the recipient's home or workplace, becoming a small reminder of the person or organization that gifted it. For some, it may even become the beginning of a lasting interest in gardening.

For Urvann, that is what brings personal and corporate plant gifting together. Whether someone is choosing one plant for a friend or a company is arranging hundreds of gifts for its employees, the idea remains the same: giving something that can continue to grow after the occasion has ended.

With Diwali approaching, Urvann's individual and bulk plant-gifting collections are available on its website, giving families, friends, and businesses another way to mark the festivities.

About Urvann

Founded in 2021 by Sambhav Jain and Akanksha Gupta, Urvann is an Indian online plant nursery offering indoor and outdoor plants, planters, and gardening essentials. Its gifting collections serve individual customers and organizations across festivals, employee appreciation programs, corporate events, and other celebrations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)